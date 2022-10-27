Spotsylvania revenue higher than expected

Spotsylvania County brought in more revenue than its fiscal year 2022 budget estimate, according to a report staff made to the Board of Supervisors at Tuesday’s meeting.

The county’s fiscal 2022 budget estimated $315,463,497 in revenue, pulled primarily from local, state and federal taxes. The county collected $328,187,016.

There was another boost to the budget too, as the county spent $21 million less in the fiscal 2022 budget than planned, with expenses lower for such things as staffing and operations.

The county was required to use a sizeable chunk of the excess funds—$6.7 million—to cover obligations already in the budget, including expenses for the Sheriff’s Office, fire and rescue departments and the Economic Development Authority fund.

Local taxes amount to the bulk of local revenue, with Spotsylvania collecting $198,432,134 in fiscal 2022.

The county saw an increase in personal property taxes, primarily because of high used-car values. That tax pulled in $6.1 million more than expected, about 25% to 35% more than past years, according to county staff.

The county’s new cigarette tax also proved profitable, accruing $900,000, three times more than the county estimate. Sales and meals taxes also did well, bringing in $4 million and $3.9 million more than estimated, respectively.

The county did lose money with investments in fiscal 2022. But staff said the county is still averaging about $1 million in earnings annually over the past four years with its investments.