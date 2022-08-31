 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Spotsylvania road needs two pipe replacements

  • 0

Two sections of Old Plank Road in Spotsylvania County needed urgent repairs this week, closing the two-lane road to through-traffic overnight.

The Virginia Department of Transportation originally closed the section of the road between Lewis Thorburn Road and Chancellor Road on Sunday for a deteriorated drainage pipe, according to a VDOT tweet.

That work required overnight closures Sunday and Monday.

While preparing to fix the pipe, crews noticed another nearby deteriorated spot in need of “urgent repair,” local VDOT spokesperson Kelly Hannon said in an email.

Crews are now set to replace the deteriorated concrete drainage pipe with plastic pipe between Chancellor Road and Ashleigh Park Boulevard. The repairs also will focus on the slope adjacent to the road, according to Hannon.

People are also reading…

The work will include overnight closures (7 p.m. to 6 a.m.) Wednesday through Friday morning.

Scott Shenk: 540/374-5436

sshenk@freelancestar.com

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Inside Mikhail Gorbachev's love-hate relationship with Putin

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert