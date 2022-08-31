Spotsylvania road needs two pipe replacements

Two sections of Old Plank Road in Spotsylvania County needed urgent repairs this week, closing the two-lane road to through-traffic overnight.

The Virginia Department of Transportation originally closed the section of the road between Lewis Thorburn Road and Chancellor Road on Sunday for a deteriorated drainage pipe, according to a VDOT tweet.

That work required overnight closures Sunday and Monday.

While preparing to fix the pipe, crews noticed another nearby deteriorated spot in need of “urgent repair,” local VDOT spokesperson Kelly Hannon said in an email.

Crews are now set to replace the deteriorated concrete drainage pipe with plastic pipe between Chancellor Road and Ashleigh Park Boulevard. The repairs also will focus on the slope adjacent to the road, according to Hannon.

The work will include overnight closures (7 p.m. to 6 a.m.) Wednesday through Friday morning.