Spotsylvania road paving to begin this week

Drivers in Spotsylvania County should expect to face delays throughout March as work is set to start on repaving projects on several busy roads.

Along with lane closures, drivers should expect to experience rough pavement and temporary lane markings in the work zones as Harrison Road, Leavells Road and Smith Station Road are milled and then repaved, the Virginia Department of Transportation said in a news release Friday.

Work is scheduled to start Monday, VDOT said.

Also, new vehicle detection traffic signal equipment will be installed at the Harrison Road intersections next weekend—Friday, March 4, and Saturday, March 5, from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m.

The scheduled work will involve mobile work zones with single-lane closures, but is aimed at avoiding the impact to traffic during peak school morning and afternoon periods, local VDOT spokeswoman Kelly Hannon said in the release.

