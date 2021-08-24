Spotsylvania School Board candidate apologizes for misogynistic social media posts

Spotsylvania School Board candidate Rich Lieberman said sexually suggestive and misogynistic comments he made on a popular local Facebook page were “wrong” and “not what a leader does.”

“I am working to improve myself,” Lieberman said in an interview Monday. “A leader owns up to [his] mistakes.”

Lieberman’s posts on the Facebook page “Fredericksburg Wall of Shame”—a local group with 39,000 members that is restricted to those 18 and older—were circulated over the weekend by supporters of his opponent, Lee Hill District incumbent Lisa Phelps.

The comments, which appear to have been made most recently in January, were in response to the Wall of Shame’s weekly post of mugshots from the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Lieberman said Monday he left the group as soon as he decided to run for School Board earlier this year.

“When I first decided to run, my wife and I talked and we went over everything we thought [would be problematic]. She knew about the posts,” he said. “My wife thought I should delete them but I thought, ‘That’s not what an honest person does.’ I chose to leave them up.”