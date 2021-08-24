Spotsylvania School Board candidate apologizes for misogynistic social media posts

Spotsylvania School Board candidate Rich Lieberman said sexually suggestive and misogynistic comments he made on a popular local Facebook page were “wrong” and “not what a leader does.”
“I am working to improve myself,” Lieberman said in an interview Monday. “A leader owns up to [his] mistakes.”
Lieberman’s posts on the Facebook page “Fredericksburg Wall of Shame”—a local group with 39,000 members that is restricted to those 18 and older—were circulated over the weekend by supporters of his opponent, Lee Hill District incumbent Lisa Phelps.
The comments, which appear to have been made most recently in January, were in response to the Wall of Shame’s weekly post of mugshots from the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
Lieberman said Monday he left the group as soon as he decided to run for School Board earlier this year.
“When I first decided to run, my wife and I talked and we went over everything we thought [would be problematic]. She knew about the posts,” he said. “My wife thought I should delete them but I thought, ‘That’s not what an honest person does.’ I chose to leave them up.”
In a post made Saturday to his campaign’s Facebook page addressing the comments, Lieberman, “While the humor is something I sincerely regret, it is what the group’s intent was. That doesn’t justify the humor, but does clarify that everyone in the group was expecting inappropriate comments.”
“The only thing I can say is I am honestly sorry I ever posted things like this,” he continued in his Saturday post. “I will work hard to be a better person and represent the Lee Hill District the way we all need it to be.”
Adele Uphaus–Conner: 540/735-1973
@flsadele