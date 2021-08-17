Spotsylvania School Board candidate cancels fundraiser because of security concerns

Spotsylvania School Board candidate Erin Grampp says she is canceling a planned fundraiser because of security concerns following alleged instances of personal threats and trespassing on her property.

The Family Fun Day fundraiser, a day for children to enjoy activities on Grampp’s 40-acre horse farm in Spotsylvania, was scheduled for Sunday.

Grampp, who represents the Berkeley District on the School Board, is running for reelection. She said she decided to cancel after the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office offered to help her set up security for Sunday’s event after she reported a series of threatening phone calls Friday morning.

“If I need security for a children’s event, it’s not worth doing,” Grampp said Monday. “Bringing kids into politics is just getting out of hand. There’s no chance in the world that would make me want to put a kid at risk of seeing even just undesirable behavior.”

Grampp said the atmosphere at School Board meetings has been increasingly tense over the past months, as the board has discussed reopening schools during the pandemic, the renaming of Robert E. Lee Elementary—now Spotsylvania Elementary—and whether masks should be required in Spotsylvania schools.

