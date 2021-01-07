Spotsylvania School Board gets community input on whether to rename Robert E. Lee Elementary

The Spotsylvania County School Board continued to hear from the community about whether to change the name of Robert E. Lee Elementary School during a special meeting Wednesday night, but took no action.
The board heard from county residents on both sides of the issue during a public hearing, with about twice as many speakers in support of changing the name. Community members spoke for about two hours, both in person and virtually. School Board Clerk Dennis Martin also read aloud written comments submitted in advance of the hearing.
Following all comments, Chancellor District representative Dawn Shelley moved to proceed with the process of renaming the school. Salem District representative Lorita Daniels seconded the motion, but following objections from Livingston District representative Kirk Twigg, the board's lawyer advised against voting on the matter during a meeting that had been advertised as a public hearing.
Those in favor of keeping the name said the Confederate general was a Christian, loyal Virginian and great military leader who was a product of a different era and should not be judged according to current mores.
"Lee was a great man and one of the best produced by the commonwealth," said John Newman. "He was not perfect, but he can serve as an example for all of us. One of the first objectives of totalitarians is to erase history. We need to understand the time in which [Lee] lived."
He said Lee showed a "capacity for growth and tolerance" that should be celebrated.
Elaine Sturgeon said removing Lee's name from the school amounts to "an attack on our Southern history" and an attempt to obscure "the full version of our shared history."
"If it is removed, all our schools and facilities should be renamed," she said. "We are opposed to the systematic eradication of our Southern history."
Alfred King also argued that changing the name equates to "erasing history" and said it would have a negative impact on those who attended the school in the past.
Speakers in favor of renaming the school said Lee's name is divisive and hurtful to the young students attending now.
Tracey Gerstbrein, a 15-year employee of the school division, said the question of whether or not Lee was a good man is "not the question before the board tonight."
"The question tonight is whether Robert E. Lee's name on a school building today in 2021, 150 years after the man died ... harms our students," she said. "And we know the answer. We know it because we’ve heard from parents and students that it harms them.
"The idea that the name of a man who not only owned slaves but was best known for trying to preserve the system of slavery, the idea that his name is harmful should not be that hard to fathom," Gerstbrein continued.
Kathryn Palmer said the history the board should consider is that of the segregation practiced in the county, state and nation when the school was built.
"In 1959 [when the school was built], Virginia was engaged in 'massive resistance,' " Palmer said. "I had never heard of 'massive resistance,' but it was Virginia's official response to Brown v. Board of Education [the Supreme Court ruling that racial segregation of public schools is unconstitutional]. It was a deliberate, planned effort to stop public school integration in the state."
Moe Petway, president of the Spotsylvania branch of the NAACP, said he discovered in his research that Robert E. Lee Elementary was built on the outskirts of what was then a predominantly Black neighborhood.
"This was intimidation," he said. "It was meant to warn, oppress and remind.
"For those that say it was only a name, I beg to differ," he continued. "Names inspire motivation, cause a sense of action. What does the name Robert E. Lee inspire in a young, developing mind?"
Speaking in support of changing the name, Trina Campbell asked the board to "stay laser-focused on your job of making sure kids know that we are on their side and that Spotsylvania expects them to do well and we believe in them."
"We live in a county where there are many places to discuss history," Campbell said. "It's not the job of the School Board to do historic preservation."
Board members reminded the community that there are procedures in place for renaming schools and that according to adopted policy, if the school is renamed, it cannot be named after a person.
The school board's next regular meeting is Monday, Jan. 11.
Adele Uphaus–Conner: 540/735-1973
@flsadele