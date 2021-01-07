Spotsylvania School Board gets community input on whether to rename Robert E. Lee Elementary

He said Lee showed a "capacity for growth and tolerance" that should be celebrated.

Elaine Sturgeon said removing Lee's name from the school amounts to "an attack on our Southern history" and an attempt to obscure "the full version of our shared history."

"If it is removed, all our schools and facilities should be renamed," she said. "We are opposed to the systematic eradication of our Southern history."

Alfred King also argued that changing the name equates to "erasing history" and said it would have a negative impact on those who attended the school in the past.

Speakers in favor of renaming the school said Lee's name is divisive and hurtful to the young students attending now.

Tracey Gerstbrein, a 15-year employee of the school division, said the question of whether or not Lee was a good man is "not the question before the board tonight."

"The question tonight is whether Robert E. Lee's name on a school building today in 2021, 150 years after the man died ... harms our students," she said. "And we know the answer. We know it because we’ve heard from parents and students that it harms them.