Spotsylvania School Board gets public input on changing name of Robert E. Lee Elementary

"I’m obviously a Black father, but for those of you who aren’t, put yourself in my shoes," he continued. "What would you say? Or do you care? I think we should give a darn what other people are going through. Let's care about our neighbors. The moment this name is removed from the school, this will be a better county."

Justinus Jackson III, a senior at Spotsylvania High School, said he is "an example" of the current student body, which is diverse, as is the county as a whole, and keeping Lee's name on a public school doesn't reflect the county as it is.

"Where is the empathy, the idea of understanding and respecting someone in other circumstances or shoes?" asked Jackson, who was invited to speak by Livingston District representative Kirk Twigg. "Some of us in this room here will never understand the systemic racism that those who sit next to us will face.

"We’re a community that is diverse. We say we are 'Spotsy strong.' I believe [changing the name] will be an example showing we are a unified community."