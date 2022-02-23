Spotsylvania School Board presents budget to supervisors

The Spotsylvania County School Board presented its proposed fiscal year 2023 budget to the Board of Supervisors during a Tuesday night work session.

Recent School Board meetings have been packed with upset and angry residents. That was not the case at Tuesday’s meeting, as both boards and school staff focused on trying to understand the budget request, which relies on an $8.2 million increase in local funding compared to the current budget.

School Board Chairman Kirk Twigg and Vice Chair April Gillespie led off the budget presentation, and both lamented staff shortages and problems with pay.

Acting Superintendent Carol Flenard also provided budget information and noted her “concern” with a shortage of teachers, especially in elementary schools, something she said she hasn’t seen in more than two decades.

Twigg told the board the system has 167 vacancies needed to be filled. Of those vacancies, 59 are teacher positions and 58 are school bus drivers.

While the School Board members said their $140.48 million local funding request for the next fiscal year is aimed at addressing major problems, it didn’t include needs board members had identified in work sessions during several weeks leading to its approval.

The School Board had identified up to $33.14 million in additional needs, such as modernizing the salary scales for bus drivers and non-administrative staff and adding a variety of new positions, including counselors, school psychologists and social workers.

School Board members Dawn Shelley, Nicole Cole, Lorita Daniels and Rabih Abuismail failed in their attempt to add those items to the budget.

“Some believe the school board now wants to gut our schools. That is not true,” Twigg said.

He said the School Board wants a school system that works, and its budget helps address those issues.

“Our salaries are not competitive, and we must bring our salaries up to market so we can fill our 167 vacancies,” Twigg said. “And we must adjust our salaries to relieve the compression in our pay scales.”

The salary compression issue involves inexperienced teachers and staff earning nearly the same as experienced staff with more education.

The proposed budget includes pay changes to address both issues.

The budget request as approved includes a 5 percent raise for all staff and 54 new positions required for compliance with state standards of quality, all paid for by state revenue.

The budget also includes $5.6 million to modernize the teacher salary scale and 19 additional positions in elementary staffing support, health and wellness and school safety. Those investments would require the $8.2 million in new revenue from the Board of Supervisors.

The school system pay plan adjustment extends three years, but talk on Tuesday was focused primarily on existing needs.

Supervisor Deborah Frazier, a middle school principal, asked if the proposed budget meets “critical needs this year” in the school division.

“The needs of the school system are never ending,” Gillespie said. “This is the best thing we could come to you with … that wouldn’t cost an arm and a leg.”

Gillespie noted that the School Board’s budget needs had reached the $30 million mark, but “we really stripped it down to what we need right now.”

While the proposed school budget includes an additional $43 million in state and federal funds, that money addresses requirements established at the state and federal level.

Supervisor Chris Yakabouski criticized state and federal “mandates” and how those authorities fail to properly fund them.

He also said the proposed school budget was “a good start” at addressing pay problems, adding that all of the needs associated with the $8.2 funding gap are “worthy items” he has pushed to address for years.

Board of Supervisors Chairman Tim McLaughlin said they are just getting started on the county’s budget, so they could find ways to fill the school budget gap.

Supervisor Kevin Marshall suggested looking at the school system’s capital improvements program budget as a way to find more money.

“You’re short $8.2 million,” he said. “We need to work together to try to get there.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.