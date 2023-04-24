The Spotsylvania School Board will meet on Monday to adopt a budget for fiscal year 2024, and superintendent Mark Taylor said last week on the Washington Times program "America 180" that the school division's "limited resources" should be spent "narrowly on fundamentals."

The county Board of Supervisors earlier this month approved a $9.7 million increase in the school division's funding for the new fiscal year, which begins July 1, about half the $19 million in new funding requested by Taylor.

In March, Taylor presented a series of options for balancing the budget in case the school division did not receive its full funding request. Among the options are eliminating school libraries and the International Baccalaureate and Commonwealth Governor's school programs; cutting 23 paraeducators and 60 teachers; reducing budgets for individual schools; and deferring plans to correct the teacher salary scale.

On Friday, Taylor was a guest on "America 180," which is presented by the Washington Times and hosted by David Brody, chief political analyst for Christian Broadcast Network news.

Taylor said the country's public schools have been experiencing "mission diversification."

"With limited resources, we need to be focusing more narrowly on fundamentals," he said. "From my chair, what I see is, let's take the resources that we are able to gather and spend them as carefully as possible with razor-sharp focus on prioritizing fundamentals."

Taylor said multiple times during the interview that Virginia's fourth- and eighth-grade students scored last in the country on the 2022 National Assessment of Educational Progress, or NAEP.

"Virginia came in last in math and reading for 4th graders and 8th graders in the United States," he said. "Last."

But reports published by the National Center for Education Statistics, which administers the NAEP assessment to students in all 50 states, plus Department of Defense schools in other countries, show that Virginia students did not come in last in the country.

According to the NAEP snapshot report of eighth-grade reading results, Virginia students scored better on average than students in eight states/jurisdictions and not significantly differently than students in 38 others.

In math, eighth-grade students in Virginia scored better on average than students in 29 states/jurisdictions and not significantly differently than students in 21 others.

The snapshot of fourth-grade reading results shows that the average score of Virginia students was higher than that in six states/jurisdictions and not significantly different from that in 37 others.

And fourth-grade math results were better on average in Virginia than in 14 states/jurisdictions and not significantly different than in 32 others.

At tonight's special meeting, the School Board will hear an update on projected revenue for the new fiscal year, according to the agenda. That will be followed by a discussion of board budget priorities and "budget adoption."