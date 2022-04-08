Spotsylvania School Board to consider changing public comment policy, amending Jan. 10 meeting minutes

The Spotsylvania School Board on Monday will consider restricting the time and subject matter of public comments. There’s also a proposal to amend the approved minutes of the Jan. 10 meeting, which is now the subject of a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit.

The proposed changes to the policy governing public comments are an attempt to “streamline and improve the use of Public Commentary to reach important board decisions,” according to the agenda.

The proposed new policy states that it “assures Consent Agenda items will always have a time for public commentary before board actions are taken on them; Prioritizes commentary of Consent Agenda items over General public comments for increased efficiency in completing board business; Drives concise and on topic commentary by bounding overall time allocation unless greater time is needed; [and] Provides for greater numbers of voices to be heard, limiting filibustering.”

Public comments would be broken into two sections under the proposed changes. The first section would be limited to 90 minutes and would take place before the consent agenda.

“The clerk, deputy clerk and/or Chair will assure that the speaker presentation is specific to the subject on the Consent Agenda the speaker signed up to present,” the proposed additions read.

There would be a second public comments section, limited to 60 minutes, held “after business has been conducted” for subjects not related to the agenda.

Under the board’s current policy, public comments come nearer to the beginning of regular meetings, after the consent agenda, awards and recognitions, but before action items and new business.

The current policy also does not restrict the subject of public comments, unless they are part of a public hearing on a specific issue.

The proposed changes would also reduce each speaker’s time from the currently-allotted five minutes to three minutes.

At the June 14 School Board meeting, after several meetings in which individual board members—in particular, then-Battlefield representative Baron Braswell—were threatened and targeted during public comments, then-School Board Attorney Jennifer Parrish presented possible changes to the public comment policy similar to those that will be considered Monday.

She said the board could consider reducing speaking time to three minutes and adding language stating that speakers should limit their comments to items on the agenda.

After Parrish’s presentation, Livingston representative Kirk Twigg—who became Chair in January—called the addition of language asking speakers to stick to school matters “garbage” and said he would “never want to step on the Constitution by limiting free speech.”

“I’d never want to prohibit or limit my constituents’ first amendment rights to not allow them to come to board meetings to speak freely,” he said.

Courtland representative Rabih Abuismail also said at the June 14 meeting that he was not in favor of reducing speaking time from five to three minutes.

“I do not recommend reducing it whatsoever,” he said. “We’re already at five minutes and [we often] have to extend time. We meet twice a month. It’s OK if we allocate five minutes of our time to hear what they have to say.”

Braswell also said he was “in no way in favor of doing anything that would limit folks’ ability to share with this board.”

The board voted at the end of the June 14 meeting to table discussion about changes to the public comment policy until the policy came back up for its five-year cyclical review.

Also on Monday’s agenda is a proposal to amend the approved minutes of the board’s Jan. 10 meeting.

During that meeting, the board entered into a closed session after which then-Superintendent Scott Baker was fired. The meeting, and the closed session in particular, are the subject of a lawsuit filed by a former Spotsylvania student that will be heard in Spotsylvania General District Court on April 29.

The proposed amendment to the minutes is not included with the posted meeting agenda, but School Board member Dawn Shelley said Friday that it is her understanding “that they plan to update that part of the minutes, saying that [board members Lorita Daniels and Nicole Cole] went into the closed session, which they did not participate in.”

Makaila Keyes and her attorney, Fred Edwards, are alleging that Twigg violated Keyes’s rights under Virginia’s Freedom of Information Act by not properly holding a vote to enter what they contend was an “unlawful” closed session.

The lawsuit also names Abuismail and School Board members April Gillespie and Lisa Phelps and alleges they also violated FOIA law by “ignor[ing] colleagues’ warnings and follow[ing] Mr. Twigg into the unlawful closed meeting.”

The lawsuit does not accuse Shelley, Daniels and Cole of FOIA violations.

The minutes of the Jan. 10 meeting—which the board unanimously approved Feb. 14—note that “no vote was taken on the motion [to enter into a second closed session]” and that Cole and Daniels did not go into the session.

The minutes also note that Shelley entered the closed session and voted not to certify it upon coming out.

