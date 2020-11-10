Spotsylvania School Board to gather input on whether to change name of Robert E. Lee Elementary

The Spotsylvania School Board will hold two events in December to gather input from the public on whether to change the name of the county's Robert E. Lee Elementary School.
The board on Monday approved holding a community forum on Dec. 2 and a public hearing on Dec. 16.
Pressure from some in the county to change the name of the school has increased since the Memorial Day death of George Floyd during an arrest by police officers in Minneapolis sparked local and national protests for racial justice.
Berkeley District representative Erin Grampp moved to hold an open forum, "so the board has opportunity to hear quality discussion from both sides, [in addition to] a public hearing, which is usually just one-sided presentation by a community member," she said.
"A public hearing is by design one-sided," she continued. "People speak to board and the board cannot speak back."
Members of the community also cannot address each other during a public hearing, and Grampp said the board will benefit from participating in a "quality dialogue between stakeholders."
Each board member will appoint two community members from his or her district to attend the forum, along with the board members themselves, for a total of 21 attendees to discuss the issue.
The forum would be open for the public to observe.
Salem District representative Lorita Daniels said every board member has received "a plethora" of emails on the matter of renaming the school.
"I see the need for a community forum where there is conversation back and forth about how to move this forward," she said. "And then the public hearing is where [the community] can provide comment based on what they’ve heard."
Grampp's motion was supported by all present board members except for Livingston District representative Kirk Twigg, who said he "doesn't see value" in a community forum and would instead like to see multiple public hearings held.
Courtland representative Rabih Abuismail was absent from Monday's meeting. Lee Hill representative Lisa Phelps was present earlier in the evening, but left before the vote on the forum and public hearing.
Also at the meeting, board members heard during public comments from several students and parents who are upset about a Black Lives Matter poster hanging in a classroom at Battlefield Middle School.
Two students who spoke said the sign—which they interpret as political—should not have a place in a public school classroom and that it has led to them feeling uncomfortable and receiving threats from students who have different opinions.
Nick Ignacio, a former candidate for the Virginia House of Delegates and chairman of the Battlefield chapter of the Virginia Patriots, said other Battlefield parents reached out to him with their concerns about the poster and asked him to address the board.
"Their kids are getting bullied and its very divisive," he said. "BLM is no good here. It's divisive. Please remove that sign."
Moe Petway, president of the Spotsylvania chapter of the NAACP, said he and Ignacio have discussed meeting to talk through the issues and concerns surrounding the poster.
"No one should be bullied or threatened in a school," Petway said. "That's not acceptable.
"The objective of BLM is not to offend," he continued. "I think we can sit down and talk about what's going on and see how we can come together."
Twigg asked for an investigation into why the poster was put up and into the threats the two students described receiving.
