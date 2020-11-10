Spotsylvania School Board to gather input on whether to change name of Robert E. Lee Elementary

The forum would be open for the public to observe.

Salem District representative Lorita Daniels said every board member has received "a plethora" of emails on the matter of renaming the school.

"I see the need for a community forum where there is conversation back and forth about how to move this forward," she said. "And then the public hearing is where [the community] can provide comment based on what they’ve heard."

Grampp's motion was supported by all present board members except for Livingston District representative Kirk Twigg, who said he "doesn't see value" in a community forum and would instead like to see multiple public hearings held.

Courtland representative Rabih Abuismail was absent from Monday's meeting. Lee Hill representative Lisa Phelps was present earlier in the evening, but left before the vote on the forum and public hearing.

Also at the meeting, board members heard during public comments from several students and parents who are upset about a Black Lives Matter poster hanging in a classroom at Battlefield Middle School.