Spotsylvania School Board votes to recommend Taylor for superintendent post

The Spotsylvania County School Board on Thursday evening voted to send a letter to the Virginia Board of Education indicating that it intends to hire Mark Taylor to the position of division superintendent, and asking that his name be added to a list of candidates eligible for a superintendent license.

The motion to recommend Taylor was approved by a 4–3 vote, with board members Dawn Shelley, Nicole Cole and Lorita Daniels voting against it.

The board held a special meeting Thursday for “consideration of a matter regarding the licensure of the division superintendent,” according to the agenda.

Taylor was formerly employed by Spotsylvania as county attorney and county administrator. In 2019, he was hired by Greene County as county administrator at a salary of $135,000, according to the Charlottesville Daily Progress.

The School Board earlier this year agreed to list a base salary of $245,000 per year in the job description for division superintendent.

Taylor has a law degree but no experience in the public education field. According to a 2015 Free Lance–Star article, his children were homeschooled.

According to the Virginia State Corporation Commission, Taylor and his wife, Francesa, are directors of School Board Chair Kirk Twigg’s nonprofit corporation Emerging Stars.

Francesca Taylor wrote letters to the editor in support of Twigg’s campaigns for School Board in 2015 and 2019.

Taylor’s name was on a list of candidates for the Board of Education to certify at its meeting earlier this month, but the board voted unanimously to approve the list without his name on it in order to gather more information about how his name was placed on the list.

Until Thursday night, the Spotsylvania School Board had not voted in public to forward Taylor’s name to the Board of Education with the indication that it planned to hire him, which is one of the requirements for receiving a license under Option IV of Virginia Code’s licensure regulations.

Option IV lays out the requirements for obtaining a superintendent’s license without a background in education. Candidates must have a master’s degree or equivalent and three years of successful senior leadership experience.

Twigg told the Board of Education at its meeting earlier this month that it had received a “confidential” letter about Taylor.

At Thursday’s meeting, Shelley told Twigg that “by bringing this to a motion tonight, you are admitting that you wrote a fraudulent letter last month.”

“Therefore, you have caused the candidate to submit a fraudulent application,” she said. “That’s not on him, that’s on you.”

Cole and Daniels asked Twigg if he planned to recuse himself from the vote to recommend Taylor in consideration of their personal relationship.

“In my opinion, my personal opinion, if there is a conflict of interest, for us to be a board that is transparent, I do believe you must excuse yourself from this vote,” Daniels said.

The School Board earlier this year signed a contract agreeing to pay search firm GR Recruiting $25,000 to conduct a nationwide search for a new division superintendent.

In a closed session at a special meeting in July, the board discussed two finalists for the superintendent position. It is not clear if Taylor was one of the two candidates.

The next state Board of Education meeting is Sept. 15.