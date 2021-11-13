Spotsylvania School Board will revisit removal of sexually explicit library books

On Friday, Courtland district representative Rabih Abuismail said his comment that he’d like to see books like “33 Snowfish”—a book by playwright and Pulitzer Prize finalist Adam Rapp about homeless teens attempting to escape from sexual abuse and drug addiction—thrown on a fire was “said out of frustration.”

“I should not have said it,” he said. “I want to be forthcoming with the notion that I misspoke. Anybody I offended, I want them to know it was unintentional.”

Abuismail, who at 24 is one of the youngest School Board members ever elected in Virginia, said his concerns about books like “33 Snowfish” and “Call Me By Your Name”—the second book that the parent of a Riverbend High School mentioned by name in a complaint about books in the library—do not come from the fact that they depict LGBTQ characters, but that their subject matter includes “pedophilia.”

“We shouldn’t remove the books because they have a gay character,” he said. “But any books that have pornographic material or pedophilia in them do not belong in the school system.”

Abuismail said it should be “very clear” what books are too sexually explicit to be in school libraries. He said there is a place for that material in public libraries.