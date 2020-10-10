Spotsylvania school division named a Forbes 2020 Best Employer

Spotsylvania County Public Schools has been named a Forbes 2020 Best Employer, ranking 37 out of 100 employers selected in Virginia.

Only 10 out of Virginia’s 132 public school divisions made the list and Spotsylvania ranked No. 4 out of those 10, according to a news release from the school system.

“When considering the number and quality of organizations and employers throughout the commonwealth, we are proud to be recognized among such distinguished companies” said division Superintendent Scott Baker. “Any success we achieve in service to our students and community is reflective of the dedicated people who serve tirelessly and from the heart each day.”

Two of the division’s four strategic goals focus on staff well-being and professional development, Baker continued.

“We believe that this investment in our staff fosters a culture of collaboration and teamwork which ultimately benefits our students,” he said.

Chief Human Resources Officer Michelle Colbert said the division provides professional learning opportunities and mentor-mentee programs to support faculty and staff.