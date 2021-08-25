Spotsylvania school mask mandate critics ask supervisors for help

That led the School Board to revise its policy, which had made masks optional, and mandate that all students, teachers and staff wear them indoors.

School Board members who voted not to allow public comments at Monday’s meeting noted that the meeting agenda did not list a public-comment period and said other residents who had expressed interest in attending the meeting had been told they could not speak.

Latham said the School Board “is not fulfilling their role.” Like several other speakers, he asked supervisors to step in and use the board’s one tool it can use to keep the school system in check: funding.

“We have nowhere else to go at this point,” Latham said. “A lot of us have just chosen civil disobedience. I will not send my children in a mask. And that’s not because of the mask. That’s because of personal liberty and choice and freedom.

“We can all give freedom to the government very easily,” he added. “They will take it every single time you offer it. You’ll never get it back. ... And if we give up parental choice here, then the next subject that comes up, we won’t have parental choice.”