Spotsylvania school mask mandate critics ask supervisors for help

About a dozen Spotsylvania County residents who didn’t get a chance to speak at a School Board meeting earlier this week showed up at Tuesday night’s Board of Supervisors meeting to have their say.
The county residents were up in arms about students being required to wear masks at school and the School Board not allowing residents to speak at its meeting Monday.
Freedom of choice was the central argument against the mandate, but some speakers, including several county students and their parents, alleged bullying and harassment by teachers and other school staff.
The students said they had anxiety and rash issues with wearing masks, and said it should be their choice whether to wear them or not.
Daniel Latham summed up the stance taken by most of the other county residents.
“We get shuffled out the door, or we get a gavel banged at us and we get threatened with removal by the police. We’re not allowed to speak,” he said of Monday’s School Board meeting, which the School Board ended after 13 minutes following outbursts from some in the crowd.
The special meeting was called to address the “State Health Commissioner’s Order Issued July 27, 2021,” according to the published agenda. On July 27, the Virginia Department of Health released guidance recommending that K–12 school divisions follow the CDC’s guidance and implement universal mask mandates.
That led the School Board to revise its policy, which had made masks optional, and mandate that all students, teachers and staff wear them indoors.
School Board members who voted not to allow public comments at Monday’s meeting noted that the meeting agenda did not list a public-comment period and said other residents who had expressed interest in attending the meeting had been told they could not speak.
Latham said the School Board “is not fulfilling their role.” Like several other speakers, he asked supervisors to step in and use the board’s one tool it can use to keep the school system in check: funding.
“We have nowhere else to go at this point,” Latham said. “A lot of us have just chosen civil disobedience. I will not send my children in a mask. And that’s not because of the mask. That’s because of personal liberty and choice and freedom.
“We can all give freedom to the government very easily,” he added. “They will take it every single time you offer it. You’ll never get it back. ... And if we give up parental choice here, then the next subject that comes up, we won’t have parental choice.”
Supervisor Deborah Frazier, who is also principal of Chancellor Middle School, said it’s good to have county residents’ input, but that meeting time should not be used to “attack.” Rather, she said, the community needs to work together.
“We need to show that we value one another,” she said.
Other supervisors also noted the importance of allowing residents to speak. Two supervisors raised the idea of introducing school choice to county residents.
“I think it was disgraceful what the School Board did yesterday, to take your voice away,” Supervisor Tim McLaughlin said, adding that he was considering a resolution at some point soon to “see what it’s gonna take” to bring more school choices to county parents.
The supervisor said the idea of offering “voucher programs,” arose from his questions about the school system’s handling of taxpayer funds.
“I challenge the schools often about their budgets because I don’t necessarily trust all the numbers in the budgets,” he said.
He thinks more competition would improve education opportunities for county students.
McLaughlin added that if the school system has fewer students, a cut in funding wouldn’t hurt. The board could then possibly create programs to help parents find other school options.
Supervisor David Ross said he was getting calls Monday night from residents about the School Board meeting. Ross, whose children have attended public and private schools in the county, said he, like McLaughlin, had noted the possibility of offering more private school options for county students as a way to handle situations like the mask mandate.
“Our private schools in the area are booming,” he said.
Ross also has questioned the school system’s budgets, and said that led some to falsely claim he doesn’t care about county students. He added, however, that “it’s very hard to withhold money” from the school system when the budget covers the entire school year.
Ross said he “believes in choice” when it comes to mask mandate. He added that he is considering introducing a resolution stating the Board of Supervisors’ stance against requiring masks in schools, even though it would have no authority.
