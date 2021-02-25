Spotsylvania school officials present budget to supervisors

The Spotsylvania County School Board is asking the Board of Supervisors for more money to help fully fund the fiscal year 2022 budget.
During a presentation to supervisors Tuesday night, School Board members presented charts detailing the drop in the share of the education budget funded by the county over the past two decades.
School Board Chairwoman Dawn Shelley said the school board unanimously approved a budget that totals $313.4 million, including almost $132.3 million in local funding. That local amount exceeds Superintendent Scott Baker’s proposed budget by more than $1 million and leaves an expected $7.1 million gap between that total and the combined funds expected from the county, state and federal governments.
School officials are hoping the supervisors will fill that gap.
“Additional revenue is needed to fully fund our schools,” said Shelley, who presented the budget along with fellow School Board member Lorita Daniels.
The budget would pay for a 6 percent salary increase for teachers and support staff and a 2 percent salary increase for administrators. Academic and athletic stipends would increase 5 percent.
The budget includes the third year of pay rate adjustments recommended by a 2017 study. School employees were supposed to receive the pay increase last year, but it was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The budget also calls for 21 new employees, including counselors, teachers and technology support staff.
Spotsylvania County’s total proposed fiscal year 2022 operating budget is $532.5 million, up 4 percent from the current fiscal year. General fund expenditures—$160 million—represent a 7.3 increase over fiscal year 2021.
The county administrator’s recommended allocation for the school system—the largest expense—would increase from $300 million to $306.3 million.
In 2011, school funding accounted for 58.6 percent of the county’s budget. In 2021, that percentage dropped to 49.9 percent. In the proposed county budget, school funding accounts for just more than 42 percent.
There was little discussion on the budget following the presentation.
Before approving the county budget, supervisors will hold work sessions and a public hearing, which is scheduled for March 30.
Scott Shenk: 540/374-5436