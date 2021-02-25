Spotsylvania school officials present budget to supervisors

The Spotsylvania County School Board is asking the Board of Supervisors for more money to help fully fund the fiscal year 2022 budget.

During a presentation to supervisors Tuesday night, School Board members presented charts detailing the drop in the share of the education budget funded by the county over the past two decades.

School Board Chairwoman Dawn Shelley said the school board unanimously approved a budget that totals $313.4 million, including almost $132.3 million in local funding. That local amount exceeds Superintendent Scott Baker’s proposed budget by more than $1 million and leaves an expected $7.1 million gap between that total and the combined funds expected from the county, state and federal governments.

School officials are hoping the supervisors will fill that gap.

“Additional revenue is needed to fully fund our schools,” said Shelley, who presented the budget along with fellow School Board member Lorita Daniels.

The budget would pay for a 6 percent salary increase for teachers and support staff and a 2 percent salary increase for administrators. Academic and athletic stipends would increase 5 percent.

