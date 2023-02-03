Spotsylvania County's school resource officer program is under review after a disagreement between the Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office and the school division over extra school resource officers at county high schools.

"In light of recent coverage issues within our schools, the Memorandum of Understanding for the SRO program is under current review and it is our intention to ensure each and every school has the support of the Sheriff's Office," division superintendent Mark Taylor wrote in an email to the school community Friday afternoon.

The disagreement stemmed from a decision by the Sheriff's Office last month to increase the number of SROs on duty at four county high schools after a Jan. 17 fight at Riverbend High School, a Jan. 23 fight at Courtland High School and an incident of trespassing on Jan. 24 at Massaponax High School.

The four SROs were reassigned to the high schools from four county elementary schools to provide extra security, Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Liz Scott said Friday.

SROs are sworn deputies that are qualified to work in a school setting through completion of a specialized training course conducted by the Virginia Center for School and Campus Safety at the Department of Criminal Justice Services.

According to the existing memorandum of understanding, which was most recently reapproved by the School Board in March 2022, SROs report directly to the Sheriff, and the Sheriff's Office is responsible for their employment, hiring and evaluation.

The SROs that were reassigned to Riverbend, Courtland, Massaponax and Chancellor high schools were replaced at the elementary schools by "sworn personnel from other divisions within the office," Scott said.

Taylor on Jan. 27 requested that the Sheriff remove the SROs from the high schools and return to the regular assignment of one SRO per high school on Jan. 30.

Taylor's request was passed along to the Sheriff's Office in an email from Jeremy Siefker, director of safety for the school division. The email was obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request.

Scott responded to Siefker's email the same day.

"While we appreciate you relaying Mr. Taylor's request, on behalf of Sheriff Harris we will not decrease law enforcement presence," Scott wrote. "Much of the community has expressed gratitude for the additional safety precautions that have been implemented. We will continue to place the safety of the children and school staff at the highest level."

Taylor's request to remove the extra SROs from the high schools came before a Jan. 30 email he sent to the school community. This was the first communication from Taylor to the community about the recent incidents.

"SCPS continues to work with local law enforcement through our office of School Safety and in conjunction with school and division administration to ensure that our children can attend school in a safe environment," Taylor wrote.

Division spokesman Jon Russell said Friday that "the decision to pull 4 SROs from other schools was made without consultation with the Superintendent."

In his email to the school community, Taylor wrote, "we firmly believe the presence of a trained SRO in every school, every day is a reasonable expectation of our community."

The SRO unit consists of 27 deputies assigned to cover 31 school buildings, Delbert Myrick, a spokesman for the Sheriff's Office, said Friday.

"We currently have the funding for the SRO vacancies and are actively trying to fill these positions, which were created through attrition," Myrick said.