Spotsylvania school social worker to appear on 'Wheel of Fortune'

It was February when Laura Santos remembered that she’d filled out an online application to appear as a contestant on “Wheel of Fortune.”

“The weird thing was, it had been at the back of my mind, and it popped to the front,” Santos said. “I thought, Oh, that was quite a while ago, I guess I didn’t get picked.”

The next day, she opened her email to find an invitation from the game show to participate in a virtual audition that week.

“It was really like the stars aligned,” said Santos, a social worker at Salem Elementary School in Spotsylvania County.

On March 24, she was in Los Angeles filming her episode of the show, which will air Friday.

Santos grew up watching “Wheel of Fortune” with her mother, who’d have it on while she prepared dinner every evening.

“I’ve always been a big game show fan and then I have always wanted to be on a game show,” Santos said. “’Wheel of Fortune’ is the one that stood out for me. I always felt I was pretty good at it.”

Once, she correctly guessed the answer to a final puzzle—”Dubuque, Iowa”—from only two letters.

“Ever since then, I told myself I was going to apply,” Santos said.

This year, she finally did it.

“I kept saying I was going to do it, that it was a dream of mine, but not taking any action on it,” Santos said. “Finally I said, why not take the steps to actually make it happen.”

For Santos, the time between being cast on the show and filming her episode was short—it can be more than a year for some people, she said, but she only waited about three weeks.

Filming the show was “absolutely amazing,” she said.

“It was very cool to be behind the scenes and understand how it’s filmed and how a TV show is put together,” she said. “And obviously, meeting Pat [Sajak] and Vanna [White] was really cool.”

Contestants tell each other that it is easier to compete on the show from their couches at home than in-person, and Santos said she found that to be true, but is still “pretty proud of [her] ability to get through the process.”

Santos started work as an in-school social worker three years ago. She said she was raised to be “service-oriented,” an outlook that motivated her to join the Peace Corps—she served for two years in El Salvador—and then to social work as a career.

In addition, she came from a family of teachers, so she also felt a calling to work with children in a school setting, where she can use her Spanish language skills to help families connect with resources and support students to achieve their potential.

“There are lots and lots of challenges, but I really feel at home in the school setting,” Santos said. “We’re the mental health experts in the schools and being able to be there on the front lines to support families and kids has been invaluable.”

Santos is using her “Wheel of Fortune” experience to encourage everyone to act on their dreams.

“I’m just very grateful to have had the opportunity and I just encourage people whole-heartedly to go after it if it’s something they want to do,” she said. “Everyone on the show is just someone who applied. If you have a dream, make it happen.”

