Spotsylvania schools return to classrooms under hybrid model

The first day of a hybrid schedule at Lee Hill Elementary School in Spotsylvania County went smoothly, Principal Carroll Ann Lewter said.
“It was great. We got to see kids,” Lewter said. “It was raining and it was a new schedule, but our Lion Nation just rolled.”
Assistant Principal Christie Hall said students were also happy to be back.
“Their eyes were sparkling,” she said. “We couldn’t see their smiles because of the masks, but their eyes were sparkling. There were lots of elbow bumps.”
Spotsylvania County Public Schools is the first public school division in the immediate Fredericksburg area to begin a hybrid schedule, which includes both in-school and distance learning.
Students who chose the hybrid model have been divided into two groups. One will attend school in-person on Monday and Tuesday and the other group will attend Thursday and Friday. School buildings will be closed for deep cleaning on Wednesdays.
At Lee Hill, Lewter said the student population is divided pretty evenly between families who chose hybrid and those who wanted to stay home.
One hundred and fifty-two students came back as part of Lee Hill’s Monday and Tuesday group and 144 will be in on Thursday and Friday.
“Today was like another restart,” Hall said. “We were laying foundations and expectations and also talking about the ‘why.’ We do this because we are working to keep everybody safe.”
Kids have been taught to use “airplane arms” to maintain distance and lion paw decals, in keeping with the school’s mascot, are placed on the floor throughout the school to mark 6 feet of separation.
Students, staff and faculty wear masks all day.
“We are working to help them understand that and request mask breaks as part of our responsive classroom procedures,” Lewter said. “So if kids ask for a mask break, what are the expectations?”
Hall said staff members met students at the bus stop and at curbside drop-off to go over new procedures before they went into the school building.
“Kids came off the bus ready to go,” she said. “They did a great job.”
Scott Belako, principal of Post Oak Middle School, said the first day of the hybrid schedule went well there, too.
“It was great to see the kiddos return after a long hiatus,” he said. “Parents and the community were receptive and did a wonderful job coming in and following distancing guidelines.”
Belako said there are 255 students in Post Oak’s first group and 245 students in the second. Two hundred and twenty students have chosen to continue 100 percent virtual learning.
Each 70-minute class block is divided into two sections. During the first half of class, teachers work with both in-person and virtual students in a synchronous lesson, Belako said. For the second half of class, virtual students work at home independently.
All classes, including PE, band, chorus and orchestra, are being conducted this way, Belako said.
The majority of teachers returned to teach in-person, he said.
“We have some still teaching virtually and what happens in that world is we have students report to their classrooms and there is a facilitator there to assist as the teacher instructs virtually.”
Overall, Belako said it was a “smooth” day.
“It’s just great to have students back in the building,” he said.
