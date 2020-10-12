Spotsylvania schools return to classrooms under hybrid model

“Today was like another restart,” Hall said. “We were laying foundations and expectations and also talking about the ‘why.’ We do this because we are working to keep everybody safe.”

Kids have been taught to use “airplane arms” to maintain distance and lion paw decals, in keeping with the school’s mascot, are placed on the floor throughout the school to mark 6 feet of separation.

Students, staff and faculty wear masks all day.

“We are working to help them understand that and request mask breaks as part of our responsive classroom procedures,” Lewter said. “So if kids ask for a mask break, what are the expectations?”

Hall said staff members met students at the bus stop and at curbside drop-off to go over new procedures before they went into the school building.

“Kids came off the bus ready to go,” she said. “They did a great job.”

Scott Belako, principal of Post Oak Middle School, said the first day of the hybrid schedule went well there, too.

“It was great to see the kiddos return after a long hiatus,” he said. “Parents and the community were receptive and did a wonderful job coming in and following distancing guidelines.”