Spotsylvania schools to open semester in full virtual mode

Spotsylvania County public schools will open the second semester Monday with the virtual teaching mode other area school systems have been using this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a letter sent to parents Friday, schools Superintendent Scott Baker announced the change from the hybrid model the county used during the first half of the school year.

The hybrid model will be “paused” through Jan. 15 and the county will monitor the situation going forward.

He wrote that “we had every intention of staying our current course to begin the second semester,” but that plan changed as local cases of COVID-19 continued to rise over the holiday break.

Baker said school officials have monitored county virus cases and consulted with health officials before deciding to open the second semester with the virtual, or distance, teaching model.

He highlighted the rate of positive cases per 100,000 in the county, saying it “has almost tripled since Thanksgiving” and the county’s “positivity rate is among the highest in our Health District, at over 14 percent.”

