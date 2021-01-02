Spotsylvania schools to open semester in full virtual mode

Spotsylvania County public schools will open the second semester Monday with the virtual teaching mode other area school systems have been using this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a letter sent to parents Friday, schools Superintendent Scott Baker announced the change from the hybrid model the county used during the first half of the school year.
The hybrid model will be “paused” through Jan. 15 and the county will monitor the situation going forward.
He wrote that “we had every intention of staying our current course to begin the second semester,” but that plan changed as local cases of COVID-19 continued to rise over the holiday break.
Baker said school officials have monitored county virus cases and consulted with health officials before deciding to open the second semester with the virtual, or distance, teaching model.
He highlighted the rate of positive cases per 100,000 in the county, saying it “has almost tripled since Thanksgiving” and the county’s “positivity rate is among the highest in our Health District, at over 14 percent.”
Baker added that during the holiday break “our operational capacity has steadily decreased due to the impact of student and staff exposure to COVID-19. Increasing numbers of our staff are having to quarantine due to exposure and this significantly impacts the sufficient delivery of services in the hybrid model.”
He said more than 50 school employees had to quarantine because of contact tracing or positive tests.
Spotsylvania students who selected the hybrid option were divided into two groups during the first semester. Each group attended school in person two days a week and took part in virtual online learning for another two days. Other students have been learning from home four days a week.
The two-week plan calls for schools to be open only for students in special education, “low incident programs” and those who need internet access.
Food will continue to be distributed each Wednesday and sports will continue.
In a letter, Denise Bonds, acting Rappahannock Area Health District director, agreed with the decision to pause in-person learning.
“This ‘safety first’ approach is very appropriate and reasonable given the circumstance under which you are operating,” she said in a statement.
Baker said the decision was made with the understanding “that this may create hardships for some of our families and staff. Above all, we remain committed to supporting our students and valued stakeholders.”
