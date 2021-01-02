 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Spotsylvania schools to open semester in full virtual mode
0 comments
alert top story

Spotsylvania schools to open semester in full virtual mode

{{featured_button_text}}
Spotsylvania Schools (copy)

Spotsylvania County Schools will pause its hybrid learning model amid an increase in local virus cases.

 Mike Morones

Spotsylvania County public schools will open the second semester Monday with the virtual teaching mode other area school systems have been using this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a letter sent to parents Friday, schools Superintendent Scott Baker announced the change from the hybrid model the county used during the first half of the school year.

The hybrid model will be “paused” through Jan. 15 and the county will monitor the situation going forward.

He wrote that “we had every intention of staying our current course to begin the second semester,” but that plan changed as local cases of COVID-19 continued to rise over the holiday break.

Baker said school officials have monitored county virus cases and consulted with health officials before deciding to open the second semester with the virtual, or distance, teaching model.

He highlighted the rate of positive cases per 100,000 in the county, saying it “has almost tripled since Thanksgiving” and the county’s “positivity rate is among the highest in our Health District, at over 14 percent.”

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Baker added that during the holiday break “our operational capacity has steadily decreased due to the impact of student and staff exposure to COVID-19. Increasing numbers of our staff are having to quarantine due to exposure and this significantly impacts the sufficient delivery of services in the hybrid model.”

He said more than 50 school employees had to quarantine because of contact tracing or positive tests.

Spotsylvania students who selected the hybrid option were divided into two groups during the first semester. Each group attended school in person two days a week and took part in virtual online learning for another two days. Other students have been learning from home four days a week.

The two-week plan calls for schools to be open only for students in special education, “low incident programs” and those who need internet access.

Food will continue to be distributed each Wednesday and sports will continue.

In a letter, Denise Bonds, acting Rappahannock Area Health District director, agreed with the decision to pause in-person learning.

“This ‘safety first’ approach is very appropriate and reasonable given the circumstance under which you are operating,” she said in a statement.

Baker said the decision was made with the understanding “that this may create hardships for some of our families and staff. Above all, we remain committed to supporting our students and valued stakeholders.”

Scott Shenk: 540/374-5436

sshenk@freelancestar.com

Other area school plans

Several area school divisions outlined their post-winter break plans last week. Here's a brief overview:

CAROLINE COUNTY: The new semester begins Jan. 11 for Caroline County Public School students. The School Board voted on Dec. 14 to continue virtual learning for most students until Feb. 1.

FREDERICKSBURG: City Public Schools delayed the start of its hybrid program, which was to have begun for the majority of students Monday. Instead, all students will continue with virtual learning from home for the first two weeks of the new semester. Following the two-week delay, students in kindergarten through 12th grade who have chosen the hybrid option will attend school for two half days a week, beginning either Jan. 19 or Jan. 21, depending on which of four zones they have been assigned to. 

KING GEORGE COUNTY: King George County Public Schools is scheduled to begin a hybrid model for students Jan. 19, following two weeks of virtual school, according to the division website. Under the hybrid model, students in grades K–2 who choose the hybrid option will attend school in person four days a week for full days, and from home one day. Those in grades 3–6 will attend school in person two full days a week and from home three days a week. Students returning to in-person learning at King George Middle will attend live classes in person two days per week in the afternoons. High schoolers who choose hybrid will be in school buildings four full days a week, but will work from their Chromebooks in the mornings while teachers virtually instruct those students choosing to stay home.

STAFFORD COUNTY: Stafford County Public Schools announced last week that all students—even those elementary students who had returned to school buildings prior to the break—will attend school virtually Jan. 4–8. School buildings will be open this week for students who use the division’s internet cafés, students with certain individualized education plans and certain cosmetology and firefighting students.

—Adele Uphaus–Conner

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert