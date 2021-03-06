Spotsylvania seamstress didn't let COVID stop her work to help Nepal orphanage

“I was worried that I would not be able to sell enough items or collect enough donations to help with the education, medical and food supplies I’ve been able to take care of for years,” said Mauro. “But, God is good! People who know of my work contacted me to Christmas shop and redecorate their homes.”

By sewing every day before and through the holiday season, she was able to transfer about $16,000 to the orphanage at year’s end, “and that made me so happy.”

I spoke with Mauro by phone recently to find out more about her connection to the orphanage and where she learned her prodigious sewing skills. Despite the tangle she and her retired Marine Corps husband had with COVID, she was upbeat.

She said that most days—a recent knee replacement has adjusted her schedule a bit—she puts in hours in her sewing studio, using skills she began learning as a child when making clothing for her dolls. She also did a stint assisting a clothing designer.

The connection to the orphanage came in 2009, when she traveled there with her daughter to adopt a girl—a granddaughter Mauro calls a blessing for her family. She and her daughter spent several weeks at the home in Nepal and were flocked by children who longed for attention.