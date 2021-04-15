Spotsylvania seeks federal money for VA clinic road work

Spotsylvania County officials are looking for a way to cover the estimated $155.2 million in road improvements tied to the agreement to bring the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs outpatient clinic to the county.
This week, the county learned federal funding could help with the costs.
According to a staff report, U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger’s office notified the county about the federal funding. County staff met with Spanberger’s staff Tuesday to talk about road projects and applying for the funds.
At its meeting later Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors approved the six projects and an application for the federal funding.
The estimate for the clinic-related transportation projects totals $155.2 million, according to county spokeswoman Michelle McGinnis.
Some of the costs are covered in the state’s Smart Scale program. The county has to provide $110.2 million.
“Of course, we continue seeking other sources of funding to help with the local costs,” McGinnis wrote in an email.
That’s where the federal infrastructure funding could come into play.
All of the projects aim to improve the road network around the site of the future outpatient clinic, which will be built on about 60 acres off Hood Drive between U.S. 1 and Interstate 95. Some of the projects will be completed in the next few years, while others are in planning or study phases.
Three of the projects are tied to the Interstate 95 interchange south of where the clinic will be built. Both of the exit ramps will be improved—work that must be completed by 2025. Those projects will cost an estimated $42.4 million combined.
The other project tied to the exit would convert it into a diverging diamond interchange, which would cost an estimated $40 million. The Virginia Department of Transportation is studying the project, which would not need to be done before 2031.
One project involves U.S. 1 improvements in the area of the future clinic site. An estimated $26 million will go toward improvements at two intersections: State Route 208/Lafayette Boulevard and Market Street. There also would be sidewalks added and streetscape improvements at and between the two intersections.
Two projects would focus on Hood Drive. An estimated $25 million project would improve the intersection with U.S. 1 and add a connector road and roundabout at the midpoint of Hood Drive. The other project will add turn lanes at the intersection with Route 208, costing an estimated $6.3 million.
An estimated $14.1 million project will add multimodal improvements along Route 208.
Construction of the four-story, 450,000- square-foot Fredericksburg VA Health Care Center is scheduled to begin early next year and the facility is expected to open in the fourth quarter of 2024.
