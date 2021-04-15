Spotsylvania seeks federal money for VA clinic road work

Spotsylvania County officials are looking for a way to cover the estimated $155.2 million in road improvements tied to the agreement to bring the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs outpatient clinic to the county.

This week, the county learned federal funding could help with the costs.

According to a staff report, U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger’s office notified the county about the federal funding. County staff met with Spanberger’s staff Tuesday to talk about road projects and applying for the funds.

At its meeting later Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors approved the six projects and an application for the federal funding.

The estimate for the clinic-related transportation projects totals $155.2 million, according to county spokeswoman Michelle McGinnis.

Some of the costs are covered in the state’s Smart Scale program. The county has to provide $110.2 million.

“Of course, we continue seeking other sources of funding to help with the local costs,” McGinnis wrote in an email.

That’s where the federal infrastructure funding could come into play.