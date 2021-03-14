Spotsylvania seeks solutions to short-term rental problems

A boom in short-term rentals is good for homeowners, but Spotsylvania County is experiencing the downside of the relatively new phenomenon.

The Spotsylvania Board of Supervisors heard about those issues and possible solutions at last week's meeting. The supervisors asked county staff to develop an ordinance to to address their concerns.

County Zoning Administrator Kimberly Pomatto told supervisors most of the problems with short-term rentals are happening in the Lake Anna area.

Lake Anna is a manmade body of water covering 13,000 acres in Spotsylvania, Orange and Louisa counties. The lake is a popular tourist attraction, which also helps cool the North Anna nuclear power plant.

Pomatto highlighted the issues, which include the county losing tax revenue from hotels, safety concerns and problems with overloaded septic systems.

The septic problems are happening because owners renting the homes are allowing more occupants than the systems were designed to handle. The septic problem also is considered a factor—along with area farm runoff and the increase in housing—in the harmful algae blooms in the lake the past three years.