Spotsylvania set to vote Tuesday on budget, tax rates

The Spotsylvania County Board of Supervisors got good news at a work session Thursday night in preparation for its upcoming vote on the fiscal year 2022 budget.
The board learned there was no longer a potential $700,000 budget shortfall as county tax revenue came in higher than expected, leaving the county with a surplus of $2.3 million going into the new fiscal year that begins July 1.
Assistant County Administrator Bonnie Jewell showed the board various options for spending the surplus.
Filling a $2.1 million gap in the funding request from the School Board is one option, according to Jewell. That money would allow the school system to give staff a 6 percent raise instead of a 5 percent raise. School employees did not receive a planned raise last year.
Another option for the surplus is to use $1.6 million to improve the county’s erosion control program. The county needs to hire more staff and make other adjustments—requirements from a 2019 state audit that found deficiencies in the department.
The presentation also highlighted transportation work and other capital improvement projects as areas where the money could go.
Supervisors Deborah Frazier and Chris Yakabouski said the board should use the surplus to fully fund the school system.
Supervisor David Ross noted that school system is getting more money from the county—$132 million—in this year’s proposed budget than it ever has.
Yakabouski said that’s the case for every department, as the budget increases every year.
Supervisor Kevin Marshall noted that the school system, and the county, will be getting millions more in federal COVID-19 funding in the coming months.
The school system will get $22 million, which the board chairman said could be used to cover its budget gap.
Supervisor Tim Mclaughlin said the surplus and pandemic-related funding is an opportunity for the county to lower taxes. Supervisor Barry Jett said the county should hold onto some of the surplus to help cover potential future projects.
The board will hold public hearings on tax changes and then address the proposed budget at its meeting Tuesday, which begins at 4:30 p.m.
The county’s proposed operating budget stands at $534.3 million, up 4 percent from the current fiscal year. General fund expenditures—$160 million—are up 7.3 percent over fiscal 2021.
The county is advertising a real estate tax rate at 85 cents per $100 of assessed value, more than 4 cents higher than the current rate of 80.94 cents. The approved advertised rate is slightly higher than the county’s 2019 real estate tax rate of $84.74.
The board can adopt a tax rate below the advertised rate, but adopting a rate higher than advertised would require an additional public hearing.
It appears likely the board will adopt a rate lower than the one advertised.
The county’s advertised personal property tax rate is $6.55 per $100 of assessed value, the same as the current rate. The county also will advertise lower business taxes, aimed at helping local companies impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Before the board votes to approve the fiscal 2022 budget decision at Tuesday’s meeting, the supervisors will hold public hearings on several proposed tax changes, which would bring in an estimated $3.45 million in revenue.
The county has proposed increasing the transient occupancy tax from 5 percent to 7 percent and raising the meals tax, which would bring in an estimated $2.55 million.
The county also is proposing a new cigarette tax of 30 cents per pack. A public hearing will be held, but no date has been set.
Residents are allowed to attend Tuesday’s meeting, but comments also can be filed through the county’s website or by placing written comments in the Treasurer’s office drop box outside the Holbert Building at 9104 Courthouse Road.
