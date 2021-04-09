Spotsylvania set to vote Tuesday on budget, tax rates

Supervisor David Ross noted that school system is getting more money from the county—$132 million—in this year’s proposed budget than it ever has.

Yakabouski said that’s the case for every department, as the budget increases every year.

Supervisor Kevin Marshall noted that the school system, and the county, will be getting millions more in federal COVID-19 funding in the coming months.

The school system will get $22 million, which the board chairman said could be used to cover its budget gap.

Supervisor Tim Mclaughlin said the surplus and pandemic-related funding is an opportunity for the county to lower taxes. Supervisor Barry Jett said the county should hold onto some of the surplus to help cover potential future projects.

The board will hold public hearings on tax changes and then address the proposed budget at its meeting Tuesday, which begins at 4:30 p.m.

The county’s proposed operating budget stands at $534.3 million, up 4 percent from the current fiscal year. General fund expenditures—$160 million—are up 7.3 percent over fiscal 2021.