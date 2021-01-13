Spotsylvania settles on free trash decal program

The Spotsylvania Board of Supervisors appears to have solved the problems that had prevented the county from setting up a trash decal program in an effort to keep non-residents from using Spotsylvania’s free refuse sites.

Earlier this year, supervisors approved requiring decals to dump refuse at any of the county’s 12 convenience centers and the Livingston Landfill.

The decal program was approved as a way to fix what some say is a big problem with people from other counties using the refuse sites. Fredericksburg and Stafford charge $120 per year or $4 per visit to use the Rappahannock Regional Landfill.

The original Spotsylvania plan would have provided decals to county residents at $3 each, but it was rejected after complaints from residents.

The board then formed a committee made up of Supervisors Tim McLaughlin and Barry Jett and county staffers to gather details on the issue and propose a way to handle it. The board heard a presentation from county staff on Tuesday covering options to implement a decal program.