Spotsylvania settles on trash decal program

The Spotsylvania Board of Supervisors appears to have solved the problems that prevented the county from setting up a trash decal program in an effort to keep non-residents from using the county’s free refuse sites.

Earlier this year, supervisors approved requiring decals to dump refuse at any of the county’s 12 convenience centers and the Livingston Landfill.

The decal program was approved as a way to fix what some say is a big problem with people from other counties using the refuse sites. Fredericksburg and Stafford charge $120 per year or $4 per visit to use the Rappahannock Regional Landfill.

The original Spotsylvania plan would have provided decals to county residents at $3 each, but it was rejected after complaints from residents.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The board then formed a committee—Supervisors Tim McLaughlin and Barry Jett, along with county staff—to gather details on the issue and how to handle it.

The board heard a presentation from county staff on Tuesday covering options to implement a decal program.