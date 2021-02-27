Spotsylvania sheriff: county has growing opioids problem

“That exit comes off 95 at what we call our hotel district,” the sheriff said, an area he called “a major problem” for the Sheriff’s Office, businesses and residents along that stretch of U.S. 1.

“I’m not gonna sugar coat it,” the sheriff told the board. “Those hotels and motels are the biggest source of drugs and gangs that come into Spotsylvania County. … We work those hotels and motels every day. It would take a lot of cops to stop drugs and prostitution [there].”

Harris highlighted another problem area for the same crimes. Acknowledging his comments would “not be popular,” the sheriff identified those areas as apartments, primarily those with Section 8 housing, a federal program that helps those with low incomes pay rent.

He told the board they’ve already had drug and prostitution problems at a relatively new apartment complex near the Sheriff’s Office.

Harris did not ask the board to take any action, but he said he needs more deputies and detectives to handle the growth in population and crime, adding that request might come later.

Supervisor Gary Skinner said the presentation caught him and other supervisors off guard.

“I was a little surprised by it,” he said.