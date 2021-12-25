Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office receives grant to strengthen domestic violence response

“There’s a definite need that the Sheriff’s Office has recognized for years, and being able to finally accomplish that is exciting,” she said.

Fredericksburg City and Caroline and Stafford counties have all in the past obtained similar grants to hire domestic violence investigators, but this is a first for Spotsylvania, Skebo said.

“We did our best for years to try to get this and when we were able to accomplish it, that was a huge burden we felt lifted,” he said. “In reality, because of the sheer volume of domestic assaults that come through any agency, there are cases that fall through the cracks. By having a dedicated detective and the advocate partnership, there’s less chance that these will fall through the cracks.”

Anderson said cases brought by the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office against perpetrators of domestic violence are also stronger when there is a dedicated domestic violence investigator involved.

“The system works better both for victim safety and offender accountability,” she said.