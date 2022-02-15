Spotsylvania special election too close to call

The special election for the Livingston District seat on the Spotsylvania County Board of Supervisors isn’t yet certified, but the leading candidate was holding an 88-vote advantage with potential mail-in ballots remaining to be counted.

Those absentee ballots can still arrive at the county office of elections by Friday, but must have a post date of Tuesday. The final results of the special election should be known Friday afternoon.

Jacob Lane said that “some people were telling me to call it” but he seemed hesitant to do that until all of the votes are counted.

As of Tuesday night, Lane led the three-man race with 1,500 votes. Raymond Bell had accumulated 1,412 votes and Justin Carlisle was a distant third with 231 votes.

The candidates are running to fill the seat left vacant by the October death of Supervisor Barry Jett. The winner will serve the remainder of Jett’s term, which runs through 2023.

A Luck Stone foreman and lifelong Spotsylvania resident, Lane has said his ideologies are in line with Jett’s, and that he is ready to add to his community service work.

The 37-year-old married father of three was appointed to the Planning Commission by Jett, and has has served on other county commissions. Broadband expansion and dealing with growth are key issues for Lane.

Bell, 62, has lived in the county more than 35 years and the Livingston District more than a quarter century. This is not the first time he’s run for supervisor in Livingston. Bell lost to Jett in 2019.

Bell is the president of a motivational consulting firm and pastor at Mount Hope Baptist Church, represents the Salem District on the Planning Commission and serves as a chaplain for area sports teams. Bell wants to keep taxes low and expand broadband access.

Carlisle, Chancellor High School’s baseball coach and a newcomer to politics, rounds out the three candidates running for the post. The 42-year-old married father of three, home inspector and U.S. Army veteran, was inspired to run for office because of concerns about the relationship between supervisors and school officials.

