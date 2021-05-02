Spotsylvania spends almost $1 million for land to expand Livingston Landfill

The Spotsylvania Board of Supervisors has approved spending nearly $1 million to buy two parcels in the rural southern area of the county.
The agreement approved at last week's meeting calls for the county to pay $930,240 for the parcels, one 411.38 acres and the other 53.74 acres in the 5700 block of Towles Mill Road in Partlow. Memphis-based Timberland Investments LLC owns the land.
The county plans to use the property to expand the Livingston Landfill and possibly for “public recreation and park facilities,” according to the agreement.
The county has four months to survey and inspect the property for its intended uses.
The properties are wooded and surrounded by homes on big, wooded lots. The land also adjoins the Livingston Landfill.
Board Chairman Kevin Marshall said in an interview that landfill expansion is a primary reason the county wants the land, adding that it could extend the lifespan of the facility by about 150 years.
“We’re looking way ahead,” he said of adding more than a century's worth of capacity to the landfill.
The Livingston Landfill processed 141,610.40 tons of waste in 2019, according to the Department of Environmental Quality, leaving it with a remaining capacity of 369,290.50 tons in its current phase.
The county is designing the next phase of the facility, which has an expected capacity of 25 years. Overall, the landfill has a capacity to take in waste for more than 100 years.
Marshall said recreation uses for the new property are a possibility, but any decisions on that are “longer down the line.”
In other business on Tuesday, supervisors also approved a public hearing regarding three adjustments, totaling more than $10 million, to the school system’s fiscal 2021 budget.
One change will add $1,463,956 to the school system budget, a combination of state and federal grants to cover such things as Head Start, special education and adult literacy, according to county staff.
An additional adjustment will use $4.75 million in federal funds to cover increased costs for a new meals program initiated during the pandemic.
The other budget change would add $4 million, which would come from $10.1 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds, which the school system plans to use for summer school and a “Return to Learn” plan.
The public hearing is expected to be held at one of the board’s two May meetings.
