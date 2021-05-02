Spotsylvania spends almost $1 million for land to expand Livingston Landfill

The Spotsylvania Board of Supervisors has approved spending nearly $1 million to buy two parcels in the rural southern area of the county.

The agreement approved at last week's meeting calls for the county to pay $930,240 for the parcels, one 411.38 acres and the other 53.74 acres in the 5700 block of Towles Mill Road in Partlow. Memphis-based Timberland Investments LLC owns the land.

The county plans to use the property to expand the Livingston Landfill and possibly for “public recreation and park facilities,” according to the agreement.

The county has four months to survey and inspect the property for its intended uses.

The properties are wooded and surrounded by homes on big, wooded lots. The land also adjoins the Livingston Landfill.

Board Chairman Kevin Marshall said in an interview that landfill expansion is a primary reason the county wants the land, adding that it could extend the lifespan of the facility by about 150 years.

“We’re looking way ahead,” he said of adding more than a century's worth of capacity to the landfill.

