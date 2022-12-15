Spotsylvania still considering short-term rental ordinance

At its Tuesday meeting, the Spotsylvania County Board of Supervisors again wrestled with an issue that first came up nearly two years ago: how to regulate short-term rentals.

There has been a boom in recent years for short-term rentals across the U.S., where property owners rent out homes and apartments for short stays, typically via websites such as Airbnb.

In early 2021, Lake Anna residents told supervisors there were growing problems in their neighborhoods because of short-term renters.

County officials and neighbors are particularly concerned about large gatherings and houses being occupied by more people than they were designed for. Overcrowding can lead to septic problems, with the systems unable to handle the excessive use. The septic problem has been considered a factor—along with area farm runoff and the increase in housing—in the harmful algae blooms in the lake the past several years.

Officials say allowing more people to stay in the homes also creates safety issues, with people sometimes sleeping in rooms with no windows. That and other issues concern fire officials. Trash is another problem residents have complained about.

Residents also say large gatherings, for such events as weddings and family reunions, are a nuisance.

On Tuesday, following a presentation on staff recommendations, Supervisor Kevin Marshall said the same complaints continue to come in. Supervisor Jacob Lane agreed, saying the issue is one of the top complaints he’s gotten since he took over the Livingston District seat earlier this year.

The county has approximately 170 short-term rental homes, with 129 of them in the Lake Anna area, according to the presentation.

The staff presentation included Louisa County’s draft of an ordinance for short-term rentals. That county also borders Lake Anna.

The draft includes annual registration for the property owners of short-term rentals; septic inspections every two years; maximum occupancy of two people per bedroom; a limit of parking to driveways and parking spaces; prohibiting events such as weddings; a $500 penalty; and a way to prohibit habitual offenders from renting again.

Louisa officials have not voted on the ordinance.

Spotsylvania supervisors raised concerns about enforcing such an ordinance, especially for such things as how many people are sleeping in the homes.

Deputy Director of Planning and Zoning Kimberly Pomatto noted during the presentation that there are concerns with enforcement, including that renters often are gone by the time the county can respond. She said they may be able to share enforcement with the Sheriff’s Office.

Lane acknowledged that issues exist with the ordinance. But he said the county should put together a proposal and hold a public hearing so residents can learn the details and have their say.

Marshall said the county needs “to get something on the books and stop kicking the can down the road,” pointing out that the presentation was the fourth given by staff on the issue.

He suggested the ordinance include a registry and require septic inspections every two years.

Supervisor Chris Yakabouski wondered how the county would enforce new requirements when it doesn’t enforce current codes — for such things as the number of occupants and septic system requirements — being violated by some of the short-term rental owners.

He said a lot of questions remain, but was OK with staff developing a draft ordinance. Staff was directed to develop a draft to be presented to the board and the public.