Spotsylvania still looking to address short-term rental issues

In March, the Spotsylvania County Board of Supervisors asked staff to compile recommendations in an effort to manage short-term rentals and several issues related to them.
On Tuesday, staff returned with recommendations for an ordinance, but the supervisors had concerns about how the regulations would be enforced.
The board eventually zeroed in on regulations focused on safety and septic systems and asked staff to work on an ordinance and bring it back for fine- tuning.
Short-term rentals via websites such as Airbnb have exploded in popularity in recent years, and Lake Anna is a popular area for such rentals. Kimberly Pomatto, deputy director of planning and zoning, said the county has more than 200 homes listed for short-term rentals, with most being in the Lake Anna area.
Short-term rentals around the lake can go for hundreds of dollars per night and often advertise higher accommodation figures than the septic systems are designed to handle. Inadequate septic systems are considered a factor—along with area farm runoff and the increase in housing—in the harmful algae blooms in the lake the past three years.
At Tuesday’s meeting, a representative with the Lake Anna Civic Association told the board that no-swim advisories have “been horrible” for the lake’s reputation. He asked the board to institute regulations to help avoid the septic system failures.
Two other county residents, both Realtors, sent in comments asking the board not to restrict short-term rentals.
Pomatto suggested a registry for short-term rentals, which would allow the county to track them and ensure the owners pay the appropriate taxes and follow building and zoning codes, which would address issues with septic system failures and safety.
County Fire Chief Jay Cullinan told the board his biggest fear is the safety of people staying in houses that have been remodeled with sleeping areas lacking smoke detectors and proper egress.
The supervisors weren’t sure how an ordinance could be monitored or enforced, and they don’t want to create restrictions that would hurt the property owners or families who simply have large gatherings at their homes.
Supervisor Kevin Marshall acknowledged the problems with the short-term rentals, primarily the safety concerns, but also noted that many of the renters operate as a business, renting from April through October.
“It’s a big business on the lake,” he said, adding that he wants people to continue visiting, but only if it’s “safe and they abide by the law.”
He said short-term rentals are also popular on the lake in Orange and Louisa counties, and Marshall doesn’t think anything is being done by those counties to regulate the rentals.
Orange officials created a registry for short-term rentals in 2018. It requires property owners to provide their names, residence and business addresses, phone number and other contact details.
No fees are involved with the Orange registry. There is a $500 fine for those who do not register. If the property owner fails to register, there is an additional $500 fine each day, and they can eventually face a one-year prohibition from renting.
Louisa does not have an ordinance or registry for short-term rentals.
Jeffrey Ferrel, assistant county administrator in Louisa, said he doesn’t know of any problems with septic system failures there. He added that while the county hasn’t taken any action, it has considered issues with short-term rentals, including “safety and response, septic systems, transient occupancy taxation and impact on the neighboring properties.”
Scott Shenk: 540/374-5436