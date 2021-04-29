Spotsylvania still looking to address short-term rental issues

Two other county residents, both Realtors, sent in comments asking the board not to restrict short-term rentals.

Pomatto suggested a registry for short-term rentals, which would allow the county to track them and ensure the owners pay the appropriate taxes and follow building and zoning codes, which would address issues with septic system failures and safety.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

County Fire Chief Jay Cullinan told the board his biggest fear is the safety of people staying in houses that have been remodeled with sleeping areas lacking smoke detectors and proper egress.

The supervisors weren’t sure how an ordinance could be monitored or enforced, and they don’t want to create restrictions that would hurt the property owners or families who simply have large gatherings at their homes.

Supervisor Kevin Marshall acknowledged the problems with the short-term rentals, primarily the safety concerns, but also noted that many of the renters operate as a business, renting from April through October.

“It’s a big business on the lake,” he said, adding that he wants people to continue visiting, but only if it’s “safe and they abide by the law.”