Spotsylvania still wrestling with camping ordinance

The supervisors support the project and seemed poised to approve it, but Chairman Kevin Marshall said he had issues he wanted to take up with the Virginia Department of Transportation first. The board voted unanimously to defer a decision on the proposal.

The plan calls for townhouses that must include one resident who is at least 55. They would be built adjacent to The Meadows, a neighborhood with detached homes.

The apartment building is intended to be a senior community, designated for residents at least 62 years old.

While the property is zoned commercial, the county’s Comprehensive Plan designates the parcel as mixed use in its future land-use map.

County staff also recommended approval of the project, saying in a report for the public hearing that the proposal “has the potential to exchange a former zoned commercial space that has been vacant for a number of years into a viable mixed use development.”

The applicant has agreed to several proffers, including cash contributions for public safety and Parks and Recreation impacts, as well as an indoor pool and a fitness center.