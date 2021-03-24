Spotsylvania still wrestling with camping ordinance

The Spotsylvania County Board of Supervisors held public hearings on a camping ordinance and two development proposals Tuesday, but deferred decisions on the camping ordinance and one of the proposed developments.
The supervisors denied the other proposed development.
The ordinance involves a 1980s regulation banning camping, something that had surprised county officials when it came to their attention.
The 1984 ordinance makes camping “unlawful within the county except at those state and federal parks with camping facilities, Indian Acres, Wilderness Camping Resorts and other county-approved commercial camping facilities.”
County staff amended the ordinance and presented changes to the supervisors Tuesday. Earlier this month, the Planning Commission recommended striking the ordinance entirely, thereby defaulting to state camping regulations.
The staff-proposed changes mimic state code on camping, and would allow people to camp on their own property and for RVs to park at Walmart. The amended ordinance would still include restrictions, allowing no more than two campers in one location and for no longer than 14 days within a 60-day period.
Kimberly Pomatto, Spotsylvania’s zoning administrator, told supervisors camping would not be allowed if it isn’t addressed in the ordinance, something the Planning Commission did not know.
Also, a representative with the Virginia Department of Health said it deals only with cases involving at least three camp sites on a property. Also, the department addresses health code violations, not zoning issues.
Supervisors want the ordinance to allow camping, but are concerned the staff amendments won’t address problems with people using campers or RVs to live on properties that already have a house, as well as issues with sewage dumping.
Pomatto said staff can address the changes and asked the supervisors to offer guidance. The board voted to have staff make its suggested changes to the ordinance and send it back to the Planning Commission.
After the commission votes on its recommendation, the ordinance changes will come back to the supervisors.
Mixed-use development
A second public hearing addressed a proposed rezoning of 13.69 acres from commercial to mixed use for an age-restricted development.
The property is at the intersection of Spotsylvania Avenue and Market Street, between the Goodwill building and the Lee Hill shopping center.
Alexandria-based Bonaventure Investments wants to build up to 50 townhouses and a four-story building with 147 apartments and a restaurant on the first floor. An additional 3.5 acres are set aside for a hotel and office space.
The supervisors support the project and seemed poised to approve it, but Chairman Kevin Marshall said he had issues he wanted to take up with the Virginia Department of Transportation first. The board voted unanimously to defer a decision on the proposal.
The plan calls for townhouses that must include one resident who is at least 55. They would be built adjacent to The Meadows, a neighborhood with detached homes.
The apartment building is intended to be a senior community, designated for residents at least 62 years old.
While the property is zoned commercial, the county’s Comprehensive Plan designates the parcel as mixed use in its future land-use map.
County staff also recommended approval of the project, saying in a report for the public hearing that the proposal “has the potential to exchange a former zoned commercial space that has been vacant for a number of years into a viable mixed use development.”
The applicant has agreed to several proffers, including cash contributions for public safety and Parks and Recreation impacts, as well as an indoor pool and a fitness center.
Bonaventure Investments has another big project in the county. It will build an apartment complex on the site once occupied by Sears at the Spotsylvania Towne Centre.
Proposed neighborhood denied
Another public hearing on Tuesday addressed a proposed rezoning of 27 acres for a development with 64 detached homes.
The proposed development would add a new neighborhood adjacent to Ashley Park along Old Plank Road between Andora Drive and Chancellor Road.
The supervisors raised concerns about traffic impacts, focusing on several intersections that are scheduled to be converted into roundabouts.
Those concerns were enough to convince four supervisors—Chris Yakabouski, Deborah Frazier, David Ross and Barry Jett—to vote against the rezoning request. Supervisors Tim McLaughlin, Gary Skinner and Marshall voted to approve the rezoning.
