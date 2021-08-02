Spotsylvania store hopes to create a buzz about growing pot

Stop into Happy Trees Agricultural Supply at 10813 Courthouse Road in Spotsylvania County and you can buy products to keep bugs off your peppers or microbes to make your zinnias pop.

You can also purchase everything you need to grow the four marijuana plants each household in Virginia is allowed under a new state law that took effect July 1.

Happy Trees sells tents, lights, ventilation systems, planting media, nutrients, products to handle bugs, beneficial fungi, good bacteria, thermometers and hydrometers. Or you can buy a package set of everything needed to grow and reap the benefits of healthy cannabis plants.

“We have many customers who come in and say they don’t know anything about growing marijuana plants and want us to help them get everything they need to do that,” said store manager Aaron Beydoun. “Helping those customers and others who may want advice on better ways to grow vegetables or flowers are what we’re all about.”

Happy Trees was founded in Richmond by Josiah Ickes and Chris Haynie, and they now have stores in Spotsylvania and Petersburg. They have experience working on medical marijuana farms in California, and they supply products to a hemp farm in Hanover County.