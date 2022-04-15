Spotsylvania student learns about civics on the Senate floor

Typically, students learn about civics through a textbook, where they find out how the House and Senate function and how bills are passed.

But for Spotsylvania County student Addie Hunt, 13, the lessons didn’t truly sink in until she became a Senate page. The program, which had a 36-person class this session, allows students to live in Richmond, work at the Capitol and shadow lawmakers during the General Assembly’s regular session.

“It was an amazing experience,” said Addie, a seventh grader at Ni River Middle School. “I really enjoyed getting to be in the Capitol and seeing how the Senate worked. I thought it was really interesting.”

Pages are assigned to three different branches at various points during the 60-day program. The Responsible Young Professional, one of the branches, is tasked with various job assignments that are geared toward a team approach. For example, Senate pages were responsible for running errands for the senators while they were on the floor. Addie said they were also able to listen in on debates and witness the voting process.

The Evoking Leader portion is geared toward growing leadership and decision-making skills through an afternoon class where pages learned about skills such as money management and current events.

The Civic-Minded Young Adult takes on a community service project that combines the skills pages learned during the program. This year, the pages held a yard sale to raise money for FeedMore, a Central Virginia food bank.

The program is rigorous, Addie said. Pages are expected to be up and ready to take on their tasks. Those who are unable to meet these requirements are dismissed from the program. For Addie, a typical day comprised long hours on the Senate floor.

“We had to be lined up in the hallway by 7:20 a.m.,” Addie said, “There was a Senate page room in the bottom of the building where the senators have their offices and so we would go there every morning and we’d leave our stuff there. Every afternoon, we had a professional development class.”

Pages must finish their school assignments on time. At the end of the day, a two-hour study hall period is given so the students can complete their schoolwork.

“I just had to sort of be smart about how I spent my time,” Addie said. “There were some nights when I had to do work in my room after study hall. But for the most part, I was able to get it done.”

The program may seem daunting, but Addie described moments where the pages were able to relax and have fun.

“There was one time one of the senators took the lieutenant governor’s gavel off her desk and hid it in a different senator’s desk,” said Hunt. “He replaced it with a little rubber mallet, and she tried to use it and it didn’t make any sound. I don’t think anyone ever found out who took it except for the pages, because we were the only ones who were there when he took it, and we saw him take it.”

The application window for the class of 2023 pages will open this summer. Virginia students who will be 13 or 14 on Jan. 11 may apply.

Nancy Hunt, Addie’s mother, is thrilled her daughter got to participate in the program.

“We’re just tremendously grateful for the opportunity (and) for the people who helped her and who even brought it to our attention,” Hunt said. “The opportunities that she had on the floor to really understand how the Senate works; it’s a well-rounded, like, holistic program that was very thoughtfully designed by the leadership in the Senate.”

