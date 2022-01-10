Spotsylvania Superintendent fired without cause by new School Board

The Spotsylvania County School Board fired Superintendent Scott Baker without cause during an unruly meeting Monday.
The board voted to approve Baker's termination without cause after coming out of a closed session that may have violated Virginia's open meeting requirements.
Virginia Code states that no closed meeting shall be held unless the public body first approves a motion that states the subject matter and purpose of the meeting, as well as the applicable exemption from open meeting requirements.
"A general reference to the provisions of this chapter, the authorized exemptions from open meeting requirements, or the subject matter of the closed meeting shall not be sufficient to satisfy the requirements for holding a closed meeting," Virginia Code states.
The closed session, during which Baker's position was discussed, was the second closed session of the meeting and was not on the approved agenda.
Board members did not appear to vote on a motion to enter the second closed session.
Salem District representative Lorita Daniels asked for a legal opinion on whether the second closed session would violate the Freedom of Information Act, but Livingston District representative Kirk Twigg, who had been elected chairman earlier in the meeting, did not respond to her request.
Baker was escorted from the building before the board returned from the second closed session.
Daniels, Chancellor District representative Dawn Shelley and Battlefield District representative Nicole Cole did not approve Baker's firing.
"It's just very sad to hear that a superintendent who has been fully engaged in this community for 10 years is just let go with no rhyme or reason," Shelley said, while Daniels said the school division is "setting itself up for a lawsuit."
Cole said the Spotsylvania community deserves to be given a reason for Baker's termination.
"The board members who have lodged this termination owe the citizens and students of Spotsylvania a justification for the firing of Dr. Baker," she said. "You have not stated any justification or ability to fill the position. How is this good for the students, the children of Spotsylvania. How does this make sense?"
Twigg did not provide an explanation for the firing and appeared to be unaware of or unwilling to follow the School Board's usual operating procedure or Roberts Rules of Order during Monday's chaotic meeting.
In December, the board approved a separation agreement with Baker allowing him to stay on as superintendent until the end of the school year and receive his salary through December 2022.
Joining Twigg in the vote to fire Baker were Rabih Abuismail, Lisa Phelps and April Gillespie. It was unclear Monday who will be the acting superintendent during the search for Baker's replacement.
