Spotsylvania Superintendent fired without cause by new School Board

Baker was escorted from the building before the board returned from the second closed session.

Daniels, Chancellor District representative Dawn Shelley and Battlefield District representative Nicole Cole did not approve Baker's firing.

"It's just very sad to hear that a superintendent who has been fully engaged in this community for 10 years is just let go with no rhyme or reason," Shelley said, while Daniels said the school division is "setting itself up for a lawsuit."

Cole said the Spotsylvania community deserves to be given a reason for Baker's termination.

"The board members who have lodged this termination owe the citizens and students of Spotsylvania a justification for the firing of Dr. Baker," she said. "You have not stated any justification or ability to fill the position. How is this good for the students, the children of Spotsylvania. How does this make sense?"

Twigg did not provide an explanation for the firing and appeared to be unaware of or unwilling to follow the School Board's usual operating procedure or Roberts Rules of Order during Monday's chaotic meeting.