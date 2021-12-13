 Skip to main content
Spotsylvania Superintendent leaving school system
Spotsylvania Superintendent Scott Baker reads to elementary students in 2019. He says the school system is still assessing students’ needs for distance learning.

 PETER CIHELKA / THE FREE LANCE–STAR//

Spotsylvania County Superintendent Scott Baker is leaving the school system after almost a decade in the post.

The Spotsylvania School Board on Monday voted 4–3 to approve a separation agreement with Baker, with members Kirk Twigg, Lisa Phelps and Rabih Abuismail voting against it. Baker will step down at the end of the school year.

The agreement was reached during a closed meeting Monday evening, prior to the board’s regular meeting. Details were not available as of press time.

Baker was hired as Spotsylvania’s superintendent in 2012 after serving as assistant superintendent for instruction.

Adele Uphaus–Conner: 540/735-1973

auphaus@freelancestar.com

@flsadele

