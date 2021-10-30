Spotsylvania Supervisor Barry Jett dies after brief illness

Spotsylvania County Supervisor Barry Jett has died after becoming sick and being hospitalized.

The county issued a release on Saturday announcing that Jett, 61, was pronounced dead on Friday at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville “following a brief illness.” The release did not provide any details about the illness.

“We would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to family, friends and constituents of Mr. Jett and are eternally grateful for his many years of dedicated service to Spotsylvania County,” the release said.

Jett was elected to the Livingston District supervisors seat in November 2019. He was known for being consistently available to the district’s residents and speaking up on district issues at board meetings.

“It was not uncommon for Mr. Jett to express his gratitude to county staff and publicly acknowledge them by name for their efforts during board meetings, having been a county employee himself for well over 20 years,” the county said in the release.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Fellow Supervisor Kevin Marshall lamented Jett’s passing.