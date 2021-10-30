Spotsylvania Supervisor Barry Jett dies after brief illness

Spotsylvania County Supervisor Barry Jett has died after becoming sick and being hospitalized.
The county issued a release on Saturday announcing that Jett, 61, was pronounced dead on Friday at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville “following a brief illness.” The release did not provide any details about the illness.
“We would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to family, friends and constituents of Mr. Jett and are eternally grateful for his many years of dedicated service to Spotsylvania County,” the release said.
Jett was elected to the Livingston District supervisors seat in November 2019. He was known for being consistently available to the district’s residents and speaking up on district issues at board meetings.
“It was not uncommon for Mr. Jett to express his gratitude to county staff and publicly acknowledge them by name for their efforts during board meetings, having been a county employee himself for well over 20 years,” the county said in the release.
Fellow Supervisor Kevin Marshall lamented Jett’s passing.
“Barry’s passing is an incredibly devastating loss not only for this board, but for the entire county,” Marshall said in the release. “He was deeply devoted to his constituents and so focused on serving others in an effort to help bring about change.
“We both shared the same passion for bringing broadband to rural areas in our districts, constantly looking for ways to help make that happen. Barry truly cared about human beings and was able to put politics aside and put people first. That’s a quality very difficult to find in this world.”
The county release noted that Jett “spent his entire life on the same farm on which he was raised.” He graduated from Spotsylvania High School and attended Germanna Community College where he studied police science.
Jett worked at the Ames G.C. Murphy Warehouse in Spotsylvania shortly after high school graduation and continued working there until it closed. He switched careers in 1992 when he joined the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office under Sheriff T.C. Waddy.
Jett retired from the Sheriff’s Office in 2016, with the rank of lieutenant. He was a father of three children, two grown and one a senior at Spotsylvania High School.
The county said funeral arrangements for Mr. Jett are incomplete at this time.
