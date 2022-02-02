Spotsylvania Supervisor David Ross joins Republican field in 7th District congressional race

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Reeves, who raised more than $250,000 and ended the year with about $225,000 in his coffers, represents the 17th District in the Virginia Senate, which includes Fredericksburg and parts of Spotsylvania, Orange, Louisa, Culpeper and Albemarle counties. Anderson reported raising more than $289,000 for the campaign and has about $212,000 available.

Del. John McGuire, R–Goochland, is the only other Republican to file, raising a reported $176,414. He hasn’t said whether he will run in the new district, which does not include Goochland.

Because they filed in the old 7th Congressional District, Reeves and Anderson got a jump on the competition. Other Republicans declared their candidacies after the filing period because of the late change to the district boundaries.

The crowded field includes Gary Adkins, a retired U.S. Air Force officer who lives in Stafford; Prince William County Supervisor Yesli Vega; and Gina Ciarcia, a homeschool educator in Prince William who was the GOP’s unsuccessful nominee for the 2nd District House of Delegates seat last year.

Ross describes himself as a social and fiscal conservative, adding that he has a 10-year track record on the Board of Supervisors.