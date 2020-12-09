Spotsylvania supervisors approve funds for school staff bonuses, but question other costs

The Spotsylvania County Board of Supervisors has approved $5.5 million in carryover funds for the school system, money that includes $900 bonuses for school staff.
Along with the bonuses, the carryover funds will help cover unplanned costs related to COVID-19 as the school system has run on a hybrid model this year, with students learning from home and in schools.
The board approved the carryover funding Tuesday by a 5–2 vote, with Supervisors Tim McLaughlin and David Ross dissenting.
The board also addressed the allocation of more funds related to the pandemic’s impact on schools.
Following a brief public hearing at the end of Tuesday’s meeting, supervisors approved allocation of $6.5 million in federal COVID-19 funds to cover expenses already paid for with school system money. The board tabled allocating another $2.4 million sought by the school system to cover virus-related expenses, asking school officials to provide a detailed list.
School officials, including Superintendent Scott Baker and School Board members, talked about and presented slides of costs related to the pandemic. Those expenses included costs the school system has been reimbursed for, some that remain outstanding and more that are expected.
School officials also talked about work the staff has done in an ever-evolving and challenging environment, even after 4 percent raises were postponed earlier this year.
More than $3 million of the carryover funds will be used to cover bonuses for approximately 3,522 employees, according to school officials.
Support Local Journalism
Money for the bonuses was not an issue for supervisors. But approval of the rest of the carryover funds didn’t come easily, mirroring past meetings when supervisors have argued among themselves and with school officials over allocation of the money.
Supervisor Deborah Frazier, a county middle school principal, admitted to being a little “jealous” of educators in Stafford County, who recently received $1,000 bonuses, along with funds to cover a percentage of their health insurance.
She also noted how “into the weeds” the board goes on school funding while approving other county expenses with much less scrutiny.
Supervisors Chris Yakabouski and Gary Skinner joined Frazier in criticizing fellow board members.
Yakabouski called it “borderline ridiculous” to have school officials “come back and beg” for their own funds. “If we’re gonna get nit-picky, get nit-picky with everything.”
McLaughlin said he supported the bonuses, but he also wanted more details on how the other money would be spent. He added that the school system has fewer students this year, amounting to a more than an 800-pupil drop.
Baker said there are fewer students, likely pre-kindergarten children, but that doesn’t mean costs are lower, because of expenses related to the pandemic. The presentation by school officials provided lists of the unexpected, coronavirus-related costs.
Among the expenses were more than 4,000 new laptops for students, and equipment to establish mobile hotspots so students and staff can connect to the internet.
Another list of expenses not yet covered or reimbursed included $384,183 for air purifiers; $149,678 for air filters; $993,391 for nurses; $621,356 for long-term substitute teachers; and $786,670 for instructional costs.
Supervisors asked for a detailed list for spending the other $2.4 million in funds the county has and said they would take it up at the next meeting.
Scott Shenk: 540/374-5436
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.