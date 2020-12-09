Spotsylvania supervisors approve funds for school staff bonuses, but question other costs

More than $3 million of the carryover funds will be used to cover bonuses for approximately 3,522 employees, according to school officials.

Money for the bonuses was not an issue for supervisors. But approval of the rest of the carryover funds didn’t come easily, mirroring past meetings when supervisors have argued among themselves and with school officials over allocation of the money.

Supervisor Deborah Frazier, a county middle school principal, admitted to being a little “jealous” of educators in Stafford County, who recently received $1,000 bonuses, along with funds to cover a percentage of their health insurance.

She also noted how “into the weeds” the board goes on school funding while approving other county expenses with much less scrutiny.

Supervisors Chris Yakabouski and Gary Skinner joined Frazier in criticizing fellow board members.

Yakabouski called it “borderline ridiculous” to have school officials “come back and beg” for their own funds. “If we’re gonna get nit-picky, get nit-picky with everything.”