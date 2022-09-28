Spotsylvania supervisors approve Kalahari loan deal

A Wisconsin-based water park company cleared another hurdle Tuesday when the Spotsylvania Board of Supervisors approved an agreement on a “gap” loan for a new park in the Thornburg area.

Supervisors approved the loan agreement with a 5–2 vote following a public hearing, which included a presentation on the state program used for the loan.

Four people spoke during the public hearing, with one asking questions about revenue and tax figures, another supporting the project and two speakers critical of the tax incentives for Kalahari Resorts & Conventions.

Plans for the resort call for more than 1.38 million square feet of commercial space, a 267,429 square-foot indoor water park, a 10-acre outdoor water park, a 900-room hotel and a 156,278 square-foot convention center in Thornburg, between Interstate 95 and U.S. 1.

Supervisors approved rezoning for the water park in July in an agreement that includes big tax incentives for Kalahari, which owns four resorts in other states.

The total estimated value of those incentives for Kalahari amount to $41,639,587 the first year and $185,234,273 over the life of the 20-year agreement. The county would take in $83,596,100 in tax revenue during the 20–year span, according to the agreement.

The gap loan will allow the county and state to split the cost three ways. The state and county portions will come from the resort’s sales taxes. The county’s estimated cost for its contribution for the gap loan would amount to $74.8 million over 20 years.

The county and state portions of the loan payment are not set in stone.

According to the county, its “exposure would be limited to an amount equivalent to the 2% sales and use tax derived solely from the Kalahari project until debt service on the gap financing is complete.”

The gap loan was included in the original agreement as a possibility, based on the state’s interest.

The county, however, needed to approve the agreement before it can go through the state’s final approval process, according to Wirt Confroy, the director of business development for the Virginia Tourism Corporation, who gave a presentation on the state’s program that offers the gap loan.

The gap loan program also requires a locality to have a tourism zone with a deficiency, which Spotsylvania has done, according to Confroy. Spotsylvania has tourism zones in Thornburg, the courthouse area, Lake Anna and the State Route 2 corridor.

The financing program, created in 2011 by the General Assembly, allows the state and localities to help projects “come to life,” Confroy said.

He added that it is difficult for companies to earn approval for loans through the state’s program, which requires “due diligence” and proof that projects will be profitable.

Only nine other projects—all but one of them hotels—have been approved for the tourism program loan. One was the Hyatt Place Hotel in Fredericksburg.

Confroy said all of those projects have been successful, and he told the board Kalahari and the county proved to the state that “visitor demand is there” for the park in Thornburg.

With an estimated $885 million investment, Kalahari’s water park dwarfs those other projects that used the state gap loan program, according to Confroy’s presentation.

Kalahari has already taken out a loan and dedicated cash to development of the project. Those funds meet the gap loan requirement that a developer prove its ability to finance at least 70% of the project. The gap loan will cover the rest of the project cost.

Confroy told the board the state and county are protected in the agreement, as Kalahari is responsible for covering the loan, regardless of whether the water park is successful. The state and county will pay based on how much tax revenue is raised through the park.

“It’s all performance based,” Confroy said.

Supervisors have touted the water park’s potential to raise the county’s profile and bring in about $6 million in annual tax revenue.

Anthony Cafaro, whose family owns the Spotsylvania Towne Centre, praised Kalahari and the state’s tourism loan program when he spoke during the public hearing. He said his family owns property near a Kalahari resort in Sandusky, Ohio, and said it has benefited the area and its businesses. The resort, he added, would do the same in Spotsylvania by adding something “unlike anything in the region.”

Another county business owner wasn’t as open to the agreement the county made with Kalahari.

Matt Strickland, who owns Gourmeltz restaurant, said the county gave up its leverage with such a prime location and that no matter how it’s phrased, the county has agreed to give Kalahari tax revenue, which is “people’s money,” not Kalahari’s.

He added that the county should focus on giving tax breaks to local businesses owned by people who live here.

Supervisor Jacob Lane said the program is a good one for the state, but he thinks the county has given enough and wondered if the county had a program to help local small-business owners the way it is helping Kalahari.

Supervisor Kevin Marshall pointed out that the county’s Economic Development Authority holds monthly meetings where local business owners can seek help from the county. He also said supervisors recently adjusted the county’s Business, Professional and Occupational License tax. That change resulted in 197 companies no longer having to pay the tax.

Board Chairman Tim McLaughlin and Supervisor David Ross said the county has offered incentives to companies in the past and it has worked. Ross highlighted a tax break for a Lidl grocery store that has worked out well, and the county’s agreement to take on tens of millions on in road projects tied to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs outpatient clinic currently being built.

“We’re not at risk for anything,” Ross said of the agreement with Kalahari.

Supervisor Chris Yakabouski said he still has issues with the county’s lack of transparency concerning the agreement with Kalahari, something fellow Supervisor Lane also criticized. He also doesn’t think the incentives are worth the payoff Kalahari offers.

Both supervisors voted against the gap loan agreement.

With the board’s approval of the agreement, Confroy said he will push the agreement into the state’s final phases for approval.