Spotsylvania supervisors approve new cigarette tax

Smoking is about to get more expensive in Spotsylvania County.

The Spotsylvania Board of Supervisors approved a new ordinance Tuesday that establishes a new tax that will add 30 cents to the cost of a 20-cigarette pack. The county anticipates collecting $310,000 annually in revenue from the tax, which was included in the fiscal 2022 budget approved earlier this year by the board.

One county store owner spoke against the tax at the meeting. Several other owners of convenience stores and tobacco/vaporizer stores sent online comments against the tax, which were read aloud.

The store owners said the tax would hurt their businesses and could cost their employees their jobs because customers will buy their cigarettes at stores in surrounding counties that do not have the tax. The store owners also said the drop in cigarette sales would mean less revenue for the county, not more.

The board voted, 5-2, to enact the cigarette tax. Supervisors Chris Yakabouski and Tim McLaughlin voted against it.

The tax will become effective on July 1.

The board also voted to designate the county a member of the Northern Virginia Cigarette Tax Board, which will collect the taxes and handle enforcement.

The new ordinance limits cigarette sales to only registered and licensed retail stores. Violating the ordinance is a Class 1 misdemeanor, which carries a fine of $2,500 or a year in jail.

