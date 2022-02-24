Spotsylvania supervisors approve recommended tax rates for new budget

Spotsylvania County residents will pay a lower real estate tax rate in 2022, but savings for homeowners could be offset by rising property values.

On Tuesday, the board approved the tax rates recommended in county Administrator Ed Petrovitch’s proposed fiscal 2023 budget. All rates remain the same as calendar year 2021 with the exception of real estate, mobile homes and three Special Service Districts, which use real estate taxes to pay for bonds that fund transportation improvements in those areas.

The recommended budget would keep the personal property tax rate at $6.35 per $100 of assessed value. The recommendation would set an equalized real estate tax rate of 73.77 cents per $100 of assessed value, down from the current 80.94 rate.

Supervisor Deborah Frazier made a motion to advertise a slightly higher advertised real estate rate, of 75.77 cents, noting that the board can lower the rate before finalizing the budget. Supervisors can adopt a rate equal to or lower than the advertised rate. If they propose a higher-than-advertised rate, the board must go through the advertising and public hearing process again.

Frazier’s motion failed, 6–1. The board then voted, 6–1, with Frazier dissenting, to approve the rates in the recommended budget.

The total 2023 recommended proposed operating budget is $622.3 million, up 15.9 percent from the current fiscal year.

The Massaponax Service District tax would drop from 17 cents to 5 cents per $100 of assessed real estate value, because that balance will be paid in full this year. The Harrison Crossing and Lee Hill West service district rates also are slated to fall this year. Harrison Crossing’s rate drops from 48 cents to 44 cents; Lee Hill West falls from 48 cents to 38 cents. The Lee Hill East rate remains the same at 25 cents.

The county can afford to advertise lower real estate rates this year for a reason.

The county’s reassessed real estate values are up for the 10th straight year, increasing by $2.6 billion from 2021. That spike increased projected revenue by another $3.8 million, even at an equalized tax rate.

The county mailed reassessments on Feb. 9, according to the Spotsylvania website.

A public hearing is scheduled to be held on the county budget and tax rates on March 31. The meeting, which starts at 6:30 p.m., will be held at Courtland High School.

