Spotsylvania supervisors approve rezoning to allow apartments at mall

The Spotsylvania Board of Supervisors approved a rezoning for the Spotsylvania Towne Centre, paving the way for an apartment complex to be built on the site once occupied by Sears.

Towne Centre owner Anthony Cafaro said the mall must evolve to survive, and sees the addition of the apartment complex as a way to keep the mall viable.

“We don’t think the mall needs saving,” Cafaro told supervisors before the board voted 4–2 to approve the rezoning Tuesday night. “It needs to continue to evolve.”

He believes the apartments will provide an on-site customer base for the nearby retailers, and will draw in other businesses. Cafaro said the apartments will put the mall ahead of traditional retail centers by creating a new model with a “better shopping experience.”

Charlie Payne, a local attorney representing Cafaro and project developer Bonaventure Investments, said the mall has long been a key revenue source for the county and the rezoning is an attempt to keep it that way.