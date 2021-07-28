Spotsylvania supervisors approve school funds, employee pay raises

Spotsylvania schools and county employees chalked up wins Tuesday.
The Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved speeding up pay increases for county employees and the allocation of more than $15 million in federal COVID-19 funding the school system plans to use for hiring more staff to help with the coming school year.
Supervisors had previously agreed to provide $1,431,954 to cover cost-of-living and merit raises for county employees, but not until January. The board approved moving up the effective date for the pay increases six months, making them effective this week.
The pay increases initially were aimed for public safety workers in order to compete with surrounding communities because Spotsylvania workers were leaving for higher pay. The board eventually approved raises for all county staff.
Supervisor Kevin Marshall said the county is struggling to keep and hire Department of Social Services staff along with some other departments.
County Administrator Ed Petrovitch told the board a county employee recently left for a similar job, with less responsibility, that paid $30,000 more a year. He added that the Stafford County Board of Supervisors recently approved the hiring of 91 employees and said the county could be enticing Spotsylvania staffers to move north.
With the opening of the school year just weeks away, the board also unanimously approved allocation of $15,336,335 in federal grant funds for the school system. The money will be used to address COVID-related issues, including new staff, facility upgrades and technology costs.
Part of the county school system’s plan calls for hiring 99 temporary employees to help in classrooms as students return to in-school learning.
Supervisor Tim Mclaughlin asked if the school system would be able to fill all of the 99 positions, along with other vacancies, by the time school starts Aug. 12.
Prashant Shrestha, the school system’s chief business official, said the hires are part of an overall plan approved by the state and county School Board.
Supervisor Marshall noted there is flexibility in the plan for how the funds are used.
Supervisor Ross also read an email explanation by schools Superintendent Scott Baker that he said answered his concerns about use of the funds and the temporary nature of the positions. The email also noted that the county is not responsible for funding the positions later.
