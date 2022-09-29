Spotsylvania supervisors approve spending on water and sewer projects

Following a public hearing Tuesday, the Spotsylvania County Board of Supervisors approved the allocation of up to $69.2 million in bond funds for water and sewer infrastructure projects.

The bond funds will be used for previously approved projects aimed at improving and expanding the county’s water and sewer system.

The board will have to adjust the budget to incorporate the water and sewer funding, which will require a public hearing.

The county has three wastewater treatment plants, two water plants and three reservoirs, along with 47 pump stations, seven water tanks and more than 1,200 miles of pipes.

The bond funds will help pay for a range of projects, including $22.6 million for the Massaponax wastewater treatment plant expansion, along with another $6 million to transfer the FMC wastewater treatment services to the Massaponax plant.

There is $6 million for Thornburg wastewater treatment plant upgrades. There is another $4.3 million slated for improvements to the Motts water treatment plant.

The funds also are aimed at expanding and improving pump stations as well as water and sewer lines across the county.

Supervisor Chris Yakabouski asked if inflation is impacting any of the projects.

Ben Loveday, the county’s assistant administrator of community operations, said some bids for projects are coming in higher than expected and there are delays for materials, but there are no impacts to this fiscal year’s projects.

If the county needs to make adjustments because of increased costs, Loveday said some projects could be delayed to keep necessary work on track.