Spotsylvania supervisors consider plans to expand county offices

Spotsylvania officials are looking at several buildings and millions of dollars in improvements or expansion to create more space for county workers.

County Administrator Ed Petrovitch told the Board of Supervisors at Tuesday’s meeting that no action was needed now, but it’s something they will need to address.

“The issue’s on the horizon, and I believe we’re going to have to tackle it as part of the budget process this year as we develop the CIP,” he said.

County staff presented two options for increasing office space during the meeting.

The public safety building, which houses the Sheriff’s Office and Fire and Rescue Emergency Management department, tops the list.

The building is about 60,000 square feet, according to Ben Loveday, assistant county administrator. Loveday said the emergency operations center in the building is too small and can “get packed” during emergency response situations.

The public safety building could either be replaced or expanded by 24,000 square feet, which would cost an estimated $18 million to $20 million.

The county also is considering upgrades to the Marshall Center, a former school that houses the county’s departments of finance, information systems, community spaces, extension office and the Snow Library.

The building is filled to capacity, and it’s doubtful much can be done to address that, Loveday said.

He also told the board the HVAC system needs immediate replacement because the “heating oil tanks have failed and the boilers are at the end of service life.”

The estimated cost for replacement of the HVAC system is about $2 million, Loveday said. Improving other portions of the building, such as ceiling tile replacement and asbestos abatement, would cost an estimated $1.5 million to $3 million.

The presentation also provided details about the county’s 54,000-square-foot Merchants Square building. The three-story building houses the county’s Department of Social Services, community development and economic development offices. The first floor of the building has been renovated.

The Holbert building, where the board holds its meetings, is also a candidate for renovation. The building houses the county’s administration offices, the Health Department, information systems, Commissioner of the Revenue, Treasurer and a congressional office.

There has been some work done on the Holbert building, including modernizing the elevators and updating the board room.

Loveday detailed two options aimed at updating the buildings and creating more staff space.

One option would cost an estimated $46 million to $51 million and would include the construction of a new 75,000-square-foot Public Safety building. That would allow other departments—social services and the Health Department—to move into the existing public safety building.

That option would create an additional 135,000 square feet of office space. It would allow for expansion of the Holbert building and would open up space in the Marshall Center, Loveday said.

Loveday said another option with the Marshall building would be giving it to the school system. He said school officials believe the building would need $13 million in improvements.

A second option would cost an estimated $46 million to $50 million. It would involve the construction of a new 54,000-square-foot government building and the 24,000-square-foot public safety building expansion.

There would be staffing adjustments similar to option one, but would create only 78,000 square feet of new county office space.

The first option has a cost per square foot of $400, compared to the second option at $650, according to the staff report.

Supervisor Jacob Lane noted the existing public safety building isn’t very old and asked if the county is still paying for it. Staff told him the county is still paying for the building.

Supervisor Chris Yakabouski lamented the county putting off its office space needs for staff, saying it’s been talked about for years with no action. He said now the costs are much higher.

County staff recommended going with the first option.

Loveday said that option “made the most sense,” adding that it would be more affordable and would open space for future growth, meeting the county’s needs for an estimated 20 years.