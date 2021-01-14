Spotsylvania supervisors continue to spar over COVID-19 funding for schools

The Spotsylvania Board of Supervisors approved more than $1.5 million to address COVID-19 needs for county schools this week, but rejected two other requests totaling nearly $865,000 after debating a change in its bylaws that threatened to block a vote on allocating the money.
The board juggled public safety bonuses and COVID-19 funding for schools and county staff during its meeting Tuesday. It tabled until its next meeting a proposal to provide bonuses for public safety workers who did not receive an earlier bonus mandated and funded by the state.
The board, however, approved $1.6 million in COVID-19 related funding to purchase technology equipment—such as computers and cameras—to help county government staff adjust to working in the pandemic. Staff reduced the initial funding request by about $350,000, leaving that amount to go into the general fund.
On the issue of the school funds, the board started 2021 much the same as last year: divided.
The board again sparred over $2.4 million in funds sought by school officials. Last month, a majority of supervisors voted against allocating the funds, which are connected to federal grants to deal with COVID.
The funding issue was on the Tuesday agenda, but a change was made to the county’s bylaws prior to the matter coming to a vote. Supervisor David Ross proposed changing the bylaws to restrict motions that previously failed from being brought back at a later meeting by those on the losing side. With the change, only a board member from the prevailing side on the previous vote is allowed to move that the issue be revisited.
Ross said at the meeting that the board has operated that way by Roberts Rules anyway.
County Attorney Karl Holsten had a different interpretation. His opinion was that such failed motions can’t be revisited during the same meeting by those on the losing side, but can be addressed at later meetings. But Holsten also said the board has the option to make the change Ross was seeking.
The board then voted 4-3 to approve the bylaw change. Ross, Tim McLaughlin, Kevin Marshall and Barry Jett supported the motion. Gary Skinner, Deborah Frazier and Chris Yakabouski voted against it.
The $2.4 million funding issue made its way back onto the agenda anyway, because of a failed motion to table the issue at December’s meeting. Frazier and Skinner voted against that measure, allowing either to revisit the issue, which Skinner did.
Frazier criticized Ross' motion, describing the move as something "where one person goes behind the back of the rest of the board and tries to create something that’s truly undermining.”
At one point during the discussion, Ross said, “We’re setting ourselves up for a very long year.”
Skinner said he would rather see funding go to the school system during the pandemic than toward the bonuses proposed earlier in the meeting.
“That’s a higher priority for me,” he said, adding that he wanted to hear from school officials about what they need and what they will do with the $2.4 million.
A school presentation followed, showing $1.43 million would go toward improving air quality in schools, with the rest covering costs for protective equipment, cleaning materials and water fountains that would allow children to fill bottles instead of drinking directly from the fountains.
McLaughlin said the school system has already received millions in COVID-19 funding, but local businesses haven’t received much help. He’d rather use that money to help local businesses.
Frazier said the board could have previously used some of the millions in COVID-19 funding to help local businesses, but didn’t.
McLaughlin later moved to use a portion of the proposed school funds to help small businesses with tax breaks, on top of a recent tax reduction approved by the county. The motion failed.
At one point, Ross said he agreed with Skinner, that it is important to support the school system in establishing safe environments and that he thinks students should return to school.
As the discussion continued, Frazier spoke, saying she was “having a moment” because she was thinking of two school employees “fighting for their lives."
"It's a real thing," she added.
Yakabouski was able to skirt the new bylaws by making separate motions to fund the four specific items identified by the school system.
A majority of the board approved $1,430,133 for air cleaning equipment and $102,554 for personal protective equipment, but $603,313 for cleaning supplies and $264,000 for the modified water fountains failed.
Yakabouski, Frazier, Skinner, Marshall and Jett supported the air cleaning equipment and personal protective equipment. Marshall and Jett voted against the other two motions that failed. McLaughlin and Ross voted against all four motions.
