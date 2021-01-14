Spotsylvania supervisors continue to spar over COVID-19 funding for schools

The Spotsylvania Board of Supervisors approved more than $1.5 million to address COVID-19 needs for county schools this week, but rejected two other requests totaling nearly $865,000 after debating a change in its bylaws that threatened to block a vote on allocating the money.

The board juggled public safety bonuses and COVID-19 funding for schools and county staff during its meeting Tuesday. It tabled until its next meeting a proposal to provide bonuses for public safety workers who did not receive an earlier bonus mandated and funded by the state.

The board, however, approved $1.6 million in COVID-19 related funding to purchase technology equipment—such as computers and cameras—to help county government staff adjust to working in the pandemic. Staff reduced the initial funding request by about $350,000, leaving that amount to go into the general fund.

On the issue of the school funds, the board started 2021 much the same as last year: divided.

The board again sparred over $2.4 million in funds sought by school officials. Last month, a majority of supervisors voted against allocating the funds, which are connected to federal grants to deal with COVID.