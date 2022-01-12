Spotsylvania supervisors delay vote on school carryover funds

Millions in carryover funds will continue to linger as the new Spotsylvania County School Board works through a chaotic start to the year that included the abrupt firing of the school system superintendent.

During Tuesday’s meeting, the Spotsylvania Board of Supervisors delayed setting a date for a required public hearing for the allocation of $14.6 million in carryover funds for the school system. Spotsylvania Administrator Ed Petrovitch told the supervisors the school system finance department asked for the delay “to allow the new school board to give them guidance.”

At the supervisor’s December meeting, the supervisors failed to set a date for the public hearing. Two votes on different motions to set a date for the public hearing failed in 3–3 ties. The board has only six members following the October death of Supervisor Barry Jett.

At the December meeting, Prashant Shrestha, the school system chief business officer, told the board a large portion of the carryover is available because of vacancies in the school system.

Insurance and post-employment benefits trust funds consume the bulk of the school’s spending plan for $10.4 million of the carryover funds.