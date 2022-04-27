Spotsylvania supervisors fix technical redistricting errors

After a public hearing, during which no one commented, the Spotsylvania County Board of Supervisors approved adjustments to the recently altered voting districts.

Technical errors were found during a review of the changes, according to a staff report.

Deputy County Administrator Mark Cole told supervisors Tuesday that a computer glitch caused the issues.

“The computer program we use for redistricting had some errors in the metes and bounds descriptions of the districts and precincts,” Cole said.

Cole added that the adjustments do not change “any of the boundary lines or move anything or any of the demographics or populations of the district. This is strictly code cleanup to correct errors in the code.”

The district changes will become official 30 days from notifying the public.

The supervisors chose a new voting district plan in March.

Changes to the county’s seven districts were needed due to population growth since 2010, when there were 122,397 residents. The 2020 U.S. Census counted 140,708 county residents.

County staff designed four scenarios, which were first presented in February and open for public comment. The board chose the plan that had the second-least impact to the existing districts.

The redrawn districts will result in changes for some voters and could affect members of the Board of Supervisors and School Board.

In the chosen scenario, the Chancellor District takes a portion of Courtland. Courtland and Salem each take a small portion of Battlefield; Battlefield and Berkeley each get a chunk of Lee Hill; and Lee Hill gets a similar portion of Berkeley. Livingston is largely unchanged.

